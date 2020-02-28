Deadpool in Fortnite Season 2: Week 2 Challenges Guide

The Deadpool challenges in Fortnite’s second week of Chapter 2 Season 2 are finally live after a leak revealed them days ago. The leaks came quick as they typically do in Fortnite, but players had to wait until Friday to complete the challenges. It fortunately won’t take nearly as long to finish these tasks though since they can all be completed without ever even having to join a match. The reward for completing them is a unique spray featuring Deadpool himself and progress towards eventually getting the Deadpool skin whenever Epic Games decides to release it later in the season.

The two challenges during Week 2 are to “Find Deadpool’s milk carton” and “Find Deadpool’s chimichangas around HQ.” Just as the challenges suggest, you don’t even have to leave HQ to complete them.

To find the milk carton, head to Deadpool’s secret area in the bathroom where you’ll find some of his stuff laying around the room. It’s the same place where you found his letter in the first week’s challenges. Sitting atop the urinal is a milk carton, so select that and you’ll have the challenge finished.

Moving on to the second challenge, you’ll need to head back to the hub area of HQ. Underneath the table where you usually find the challenges to complete, you’ll see a red gas tank. To the right of that is the first chimichanga. Then make your way into the Upgrade Vault and look next to Maya on the table for the second one. Finally, head to the Agents Room and look to the right of Brutus where you’ll find the last one.

How to complete #Fortnite's week 2 Deadpool challenges:

- Find Deadpool's milk cartoon

- Find Deadpool's chimichangas around the HQ

Reward:

The challenges don’t take long at all to complete even without a guide, so they shouldn’t be too difficult to finish before hopping into a match. From our experience, it’ll only take you around a minute to get the “Ride the Corn!” spray if you know where to look. The visuals above shared by a Fortnite leak account online should help you out in case you’re still stuck.

The next Deadpool challenges for Fortnite’s second season are expected to go live next week on Friday, so be sure to check back then to see what needs to be done, how to do it, and what you’ll get for your troubles.

