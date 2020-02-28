New GTA Online Update Turns the Game Into a Racing Sim

Today, coming off the back of new GTA 6 rumors, Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Dubbed, Open Wheel Racing, the update more or less turns the gaming into a racing simulator. No really, there's a whole two-wheel racing game within GTA Online, which continues to be Rockstar Games' sandbox to do crazy things. The update features two brand new open-wheel vehicles, seven tracks, and of course plenty of massive crashes.

"The future of competitive motorsport has arrived, and it’s in a hurry," reads an official pitch of the content. "Two brand new open-wheel ultra-performance vehicles. Seven high-speed tracks. Dozens of split-second decisions, from the tires you use, to whether you take that all-important pit stop. And above all: one seat, one driver, one grand prize.

Of course, while it's an ambitious content update, it's far from perfect. There's been a few performance issues, and when you do get into a race, your chance of winning can quickly evaporate as players forget it's not a demolition derby sim.

Open Wheel Racing now available for GTA Online The future of competitive motorsport has arrived, and it’s in a hurry. Two brand new open-wheel ultra-performance vehicles. Seven high-speed tracks. Dozens of split-second decisions.https://t.co/du6Oy43f3S pic.twitter.com/eol1rqi1Yx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 27, 2020

As with most GTA Online updates, the reaction to this new update has been a mixed bag. It seems most agree it has potential, but the way it's being played by many is hindering the experience.

These lobbies are absolute trash. “Let’s stuff destructible cars on narrow courses in a game populated by 7yr olds that spin anyone in front of them, that’s a great idea!” — Jay Peacock (@ZeroNotHero) February 27, 2020

I did mine in a very similar livery to Michael Schumacher's 1991 Jordan. Can't wait to go racing later! pic.twitter.com/Fj4b0EemYA — RKJR (@RichKJr) February 27, 2020

Make it non contact for the first like 2 checkpoints otherwise it is genuinely so aids with so many idiots together at the start and since damage is a thing now — Vik (@F1_Realist) February 27, 2020

GTA Online is available for free to anyone who owns GTA V.

