GTA 6 Announcement Rumors Erupt as Rockstar Games Updates Website With Mysterious New Art

Is Rockstar Games about to announce GTA 6? Well, that's what a few Grand Theft Auto fans are currently speculating over. Interestingly, today Rockstar Games updated and revamped its website, and in the process uploaded some mysterious new artwork that has fans of Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Bully, and other Rockstar series scratching their heads.

At the moment of publishing, beyond the artwork itself, we don't really have anything more than a slew of confused and pondering fans. The artwork -- which you can check out below, courtesy of former Rockstar Games insider Yan2295 -- doesn't match up with Rockstar Games usually branding, which is why so many think it's for something new.

The leading theory is it's nothing more than promotional artwork for Rockstar Games. Meanwhile, others are suggesting it's related to GTA Online's next update, which is certainly possible. Lastly, few others are hoping it's somehow related to a GTA 6 announcement.

This new artwork is weirdly really cool actually https://t.co/g0vs6iXIKy pic.twitter.com/pfT79thmve — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) February 26, 2020

Interestingly, multiple fans have pointed out that Rockstar Games currently has a video on their YouTube page listed as private, which lends credence that it's about to announce something. Of course, there's no way to validate these claims, but multiple users have said the page only had 258 videos the other day. Now it has 259.

New Private video on rockstar youtube . I hope its gta 6 but its probably gta 5 f1 dlc pic.twitter.com/lhYQXZFuPY — jonnhy_xv (@jonnhy_xv) February 27, 2020

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. However, there does seem to be evidence suggesting that this speculation will soon be replaced with something more official and material, however, it's probably not going to be what many fans are hoping for, which is the announcement of GTA 6 or a new game.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think this new artwork is for? Do you think Rockstar Games will announce a new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series this year?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.