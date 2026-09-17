Hideo Kojima Casts Bill Skarsgård in Lead Role of Upcoming Stealth-Action Game Physint

Hideo Kojima has today announced that famed actor Bill Skarsgård will play the lead role in the director’s upcoming stealth-action game Phsyint. This past week, Kojima made waves when he revealed that Phsyint would be shifting publishers from PlayStation to Xbox. This move came about in the wake of PlayStation looking to cancel Physint earlier in 2026, which resulted in Xbox stepping in to save the project. Now, following this news, Kojima has shared arguably the biggest details so far on Physint since its reveal.

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To coincide with Tokyo Game Show 2026, Kojima confirmed that Skarsgård has been tapped to play the lead character in Physint. Skarsgård, who is most famous for his roles in IT, Nosferatu, and Barbarian, joins previously announced cast members for the game that include Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe. Further information on the name or nature of the character that Skarsgard will be playing weren’t provided, but he becomes the latest high-profile actor to have worked alongside Kojima on one of his games.

“We are both longtime fans of each other’s work, and we’ve decided to embark on this new adventure together,” Kojima said of Skarsgård. “There are still many exciting cast announcements to come in the future, so please stay tuned for further updates.”

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Outside of announcing Skarsgård as part of the cast for Physint, Kojima also shared a new visual for the game stemming from a camera test that was done earlier this year. This visual shows Skarsgård and Fraser alongside one another, donning clothing that could be similar to what their characters will wear in-game. The poster also comes with a new tagline for Physint that says, “The Next Cold War Begins”. Although this tag doesn’t reveal much, it does give a small idea of the direction that the game’s story could be heading in.

Currently, Physint doesn’t have a broad release window of any sort, and is expected to still be many years away from its launch. In the interim, Kojima Productions remains primarily focused on OD, which is its upcoming horror game starring Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer. Kojima also provided a new update on OD today stating that work on the project continues to go smoothly, but didn’t say anything else about when the game will actually release.

Regardless of when OD and Physint do become available, both projects are set to be published by Xbox, which means that they’ll come to Xbox consoles and PC. Given how far off each title seems to be, it’s likely that each won’t drop until the arrival of Xbox’s upcoming next-generation Project Helix hardware, although this has yet to be formally confirmed just yet.