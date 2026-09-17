Fortnite Fully Reveals New Kingdom Hearts Skins and Accessories Heading to the Item Shop

In a collaboration many never thought would happen, the Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts collab is now available. Fortnite is currently in Chapter 7 Season 4, titled Override. As one can assume, a bevy of gaming franchises are making their way into the live-service shooter. Familiar faces like Sonic, Crash Bandicoot, Joker, and Spyro the Dragon have joined the fray, but one stood out quite notably: Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

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The push for Kingdom Hearts to be in games outside of its own is one that, a decade ago, would’ve seemed impossible. Being both a Disney and Square Enix property, it wasn’t until 2021, 19 years after the original title’s release, that the RPG got represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Sora as a playable character. Still, as many franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man are joining Fortnite, Kingdom Hearts decided to jump on the fun and in a big way.

Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts Collaboration: New Skins, Items, and In-Game Events

With the Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts collaboration launching today, skins for Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas are available to purchase in the Item Shop. The skins, which appear to primarily take inspiration from Kingdom Hearts 2, come with a unique Back Bling, Pickaxe, and LEGO Fortnite cosmetic.

In the future, Shadow Steppers Kicks, shaped like Shadow Heartless, will be added to the shop. For now, the only characters getting skins are Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas, but, seeing as the series is vast, there’s certainly room for more like Axel, Ventus, Aqua, and Xion. We did get a closer look at the announced skins during the recently released trailer, which showed off our Keyblade Wielders in action alongside a plethora of Easter Eggs.

When it comes to the world, a Heart-shaped moon will preside over the arena. If you go underneath it, two Overrides can spawn. The first is the Level Up Override, which grants your squad access to a Mythic Kingdom Key. The second is the Recovery Override and, when activated, causes each player kill to drop Healing Orbs.

In addition, players can now wield the Kingdom Key, one of the first Keyblades Sora has in the games. With it, you’ll be able to unleash a plethora of melee attacks, as well as summon thunder on nearby foes. Furthermore, you can pick up Sea Salt Ice Cream, a familiar treat among KH characters, to heal and shield up and keep the fight going.

Special to the franchise, Fortnite will have Kingdom Hearts Power Hours, which makes all players who join start with a Kingdom Key and a Sea Salt Ice Cream. The event will happen on Saturday, September 19th, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm EST and 9 pm to 11 pm EST. To find out when the event will happen in your time zone, use the link here.

If you’re a huge Kingdom Hearts fan (like me), there’s a lot to love about the Fortnite collaboration. After months of silence, fans are feeling great after the loads of news at D23 that revealed the new Coco world and release window for Kingdom Hearts 4, alongside the confirmation of an animated series. While the recent worlds leak did take the fun out of some aspects, the celebration of Square Enix’s Disney mashup is one to be reveled in.

The Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts collaboration is available starting today in-game