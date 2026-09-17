Dragon Quest Reaches Major Milestone 40 Years After Its Debut

Dragon Quest is one of the biggest names in JRPG history, rivaling that of Final Fantasy. It began in 1986 under Enix (now Square Enix) and has since grown exponentially, with Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams next in line. The series recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Square Enix revealed it has reached a major milestone. It would appear that the series, not just the first game, has now sold 100 million units, combining both physical and digital, marking a tremendous success for the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From its classic turn-based combat to its instantly recognizable monsters and Akira Toriyama-inspired character designs, Dragon Quest has maintained a distinct identity across four decades, and this has helped it stay relevant even as RPGs move into real-time action combat. Square Enix has already revealed plans to celebrate the series, even bringing a longtime Japan-exclusive spin-off to the West for the first time. For Dragon Quest fans, it has never been a better time.

Dragon Quest’s 100 Million Sales Milestone Arrives During Its 40th Anniversary

Square Enix’s announcement confirms that Dragon Quest has now exceeded 100 million units, sharing the news alongside a short celebratory video featuring the series creator, Yuji Horii. These numbers come after previous reports starting last year when the series began reaching this major milestone. Square Enix has shown no plans to slow down as the series continues to get new games and spin-offs.

Play video

The original Dragon Quest launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System in Japan on May 27, 1986. Since then, the series has expanded into 11 mainline entries, numerous spin-offs, and adaptations across anime, manga, novels, and other media. Its approach to role-playing has remained recognizable even as technology and player expectations have changed. All the while, it has stuck to its classic identity of turn-based combat, colorful worlds, memorable characters, and an emphasis on adventure.

Square Enix has released multiple remakes and remasters of the classic games, bringing in new fans and giving longtime fans a new way to enjoy them. This has also kept Dragon Quest in the spotlight since the release of the last mainline game, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which was released in 2017. These titles have padded the wait for Dragon Quest XII, which will hopefully release soon.

Square Enix is also planning additional 40th anniversary activities, including the Dragon Quest the DIVE exhibition in Osaka from January 26 to March 14, 2027. With 100 million units now reached, the franchise’s next chapter will build on a legacy that began four decades ago.