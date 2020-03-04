The Witcher Composers on Their Favorite "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" Covers

At this point, it should surprise nobody reading this that "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher," the song from the first season of Netflix's The Witcher, has been immensely popular. So popular, in fact, that it seems to have lit a fire under the company to release the soundtrack as fast as it could. But even before that, folks were already creating their own remixes and covers, and the composers recently admitted that not only are they are of all the stuff fans are making, but they even have their favorites.

This information comes via this week's bonus episode of Netflix's Behind The Scenes podcast, which had an interview between host Brandon Jenkins and The Witcher composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. In addition to shedding some light on various instruments used in the soundtrack and how, the duo addressed the popularity of the defining song.

"Look, it's fantastic," Ostinelli says about the reaction to the song in the podcast. "It's amazing. It's just so great to see, because every day seeing how much fun the fans are having with this song, it's exactly the idea that we had behind, because we wrote this song with so much fun, so much passion, and we were hoping that this would translate into the song, and the fans are picking up on it, and they are creating new version every day, they're having fun, they're creating great covers, and it's fantastic."

"It's incredible, because there's anything ranging from like super, super classical to hard rock and metal," Belousova says about the variety of covers on the internet. The two of them then go on to describe some of their favorite covers, and we've included embedded versions below.

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

