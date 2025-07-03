New Intel Might Confirm Digimon Story: Time Stranger Nintendo Switch 2 Version

Digimon fans have plenty to look forward to this year with the pending release of not one, but two, new video games. With few details about the upcoming mobile TCG, most gamers are focused on Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Bandai Namco has given us plenty of insight into the game, but one key detail has been missing. Thus far, Time Stranger is confirmed for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. Any mention of Nintendo Switch or the Switch 2 has been absent, leaving fans to wonder about the game possibly skipping a massive market for creature collectors.

Recently, just about any new details that arrive about Digimon Story: Time Stranger leave fans with one question. Yesterday’s deep dive during the Bandai Namco live stream was no question. As the game developer went over the game’s combat system in more detail, comments of “Switch 2?” kept popping up. Digimon fans want to know whether the latest Digimon Story title will be available on Switch consoles. Given that a Nintendo Switch version wasn’t revealed when the game was announced, many assume that means a secret Switch 2 edition is in the works.

So many iconic digimon have already been revealed for time stranger

Bandai has yet to confirm plans to release Digimon Story: Time Stranger on the Nintendo Switch 2. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating about the game’s potential arrival on the platform. Most of the rumblings haven’t really involved any concrete evidence that a Switch 2 drop is imminent. However, a new listing in the EAN database could indicate that Time Stranger will indeed release for the Nintendo Switch 2.

New Listing Could Mean a Switch 2 Edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger

The EAN database is a collection of product identification numbers in North America. Basically, it’s the home for barcodes that are associated with various retail products planned for sale in the North American region. And recently, a new EAN surfaced for the product “Bandai Namco Digimon Story: Time Stranger – Nintendo Switch 2- RPG – PEGI 12.”

Although Bandai Namco has still not officially confirmed a Switch 2 version of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, this evidence suggests that one is incoming. Whether it will arrive on the October 3rd release date for the game is unclear. After all, pre-orders are available for all confirmed Digimon Story: Time Stranger platforms. So, if a Switch 2 version is planned for release date, it’s a bit odd that it isn’t yet available for pre-order.

Preview of the Digimon Personality Types from the PlayStation Blog

Until Bandai Namco confirms a Switch 2 release, we don’t know for sure when or if it’s coming. But, having an EAN already in the system certainly makes it more likely. Bandai has announced very few titles for the Switch 2 since the console arrived, so this would be one of the first new Bandai games headed to the console. Creature collector games like Pokemon and Digimon often perform well on handheld consoles like the Switch, though, so it would make a lot of sense to have a Switch 2 version available.

Are you hoping to see a Switch 2 edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger announced? Which Digimon will you be using as your starter? Let me know if you’re with me in the Patamon crew in the comments below!

