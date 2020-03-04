PlayStation 2 Fans Are Celebrating the Console's 20th Anniversary

While the original PlayStation forever changed the landscape of the video game industry, the PlayStation 2 is the console that, arguably, put Sony in their position as that industry's leader. Released in Japan on March 4th, 2000, the system had a paltry number of games at launch, but the console's backwards compatibility and built-in DVD player made it an early hit. Over the system's lifespan, however, that library would grow exponentially, offering classic games such as Grand Theft Auto 3, Final Fantasy X, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Kingdom Hearts. Sony has sold more than 155 million PS2 consoles worldwide, making it the best-selling system of all-time.

With so many PlayStation 2 owners out there, it's only natural that fans are celebrating the console on its 20th anniversary. Of course, with so many games released over the years, it's interesting to see which titles fans remember fondly. It's a pretty diverse group!

Were you a PlayStation 2 owner? What was your favorite game for the system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see fans celebrating 20 years of PS2!