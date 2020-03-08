Mortal Kombat 11: Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Gameplay Details

Later this month, the final character in Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack will finally be released: Spawn! As of this writing, little has been revealed about what players can expect from the iconic comic character, but creator Todd McFarlane has given some details about how the fighter came to be in the game, and about the freedom NetherRealm Studios had throughout the development process. In an interview with Shoryuken, the famed creator also let a few details slip out about how the character will play in the game, and how one of the more famous elements of the character's design will be incorporated.

"You know yeah, his cape is alive, you can take advantage of that, you’ve seen it do all sorts of things in the comic books," McFarlane said to Shoryuken. "He has his weapons and all of his powers, there is a lot of opportunity with the character. They did a good job of making sure that if you like the mystic part of Spawn, you can play him like that, if you like the weapons that he uses, you can play him like that, if you like fisticuffs, you can play him like that. You can do each of those things or all the above. They did a really good job of giving options."

The news certainly bodes well for Mortal Kombat 11 players. As of this writing, the official gameplay trailer for Spawn has yet to be released, but fans should get a glimpse at how the character will control in the game later today. Spawn will release on March 17th for those who purchased the Kombat Pack, and March 24th for everyone else. The title is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

Mortal Kombat 11 is not Spawn's first appearance in a fighting game. The character was a bonus fighter in the Xbox version of Namco's Soulcalibur II, released in 2003. That particular fighting franchise, however, is a bit less violent, and a bit more centered on weapons. McFarlane did point out that the character's weapons will be part of Mortal Kombat 11, but it will be interesting to see how the character plays differently than he did in that game.

