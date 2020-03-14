New Fallout Mobile Game Revealed

A new Fallout mobile game has been revealed. Dubbed Fallout Shelter Online, it's a follow-up to Fallout Shelter that serves more or less as an expanded version of the the Fallout Shelter that launched in China back in 2017. As you may remember, when Fallout Shelter was brought to China, it was more robust than Fallout Shelter in the west. That said, like its predecessor, it appears Fallout Shelter Online will only debut on mobile phones.

"Fallout Shelter Online is the official successor to Fallout Shelter," reads a pitch of the game. "Alongside the classic Vault management feature, in Fallout Shelter Online, players are also able to recruit famous heroes from the Fallout series, build perfect adventure teams, face dangerous foes, and venture into the wild Wasteland! Whoever survives the Wasteland rules the Wasteland. Overseer, do you have what it takes to build a better future for tomorrow's post-apocalyptic world?"

At the moment of publishing, there's no word when Fallout Shelter Online will release, but when it does it will be on the App Store and Google Play. Meanwhile, the free-to-play game is currently listed for an April 22 release on the Philippines App Store, which also mentions in-app purchases.

Beyond Fallout Shelter Online, things on the Fallout front look a bit quiet. Fallout 76 is still chugging along, but it doesn't seem like we'll get a proper Fallout game for awhile. After all, Bethesda Game Studios still has to release Starfield, then The Elder Scrolls VI. At this point, I wouldn't expect to see a new Fallout proper until the end of next generation. That said, I suspect we'll see plenty of other smaller type of Fallout experiences to keep the series' core fans engaged.

H/T, Pocket Gamer.

