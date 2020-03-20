PS4: 5 Games on Sale for $5 or Less

PlayStation Store’s Mega March Sale is live, with over 500 discounted PS4 games. That said, between new games like DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, MLB The Show 20, and more, your wallet could use a little bit of a break, which is why we’ve gathered five noteworthy games from the above sale that are all $5 or cheaper. Included in this are some PS2 classics, Batman, and one of the best indie games of 2018. Of course, if you’re looking for the biggest and latest games, then this isn’t your link. There’s no big and new game that’s going to be discounted under $5.

At the moment of publishing, it’s currently unclear how long any of these games will be on sale, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather later. Meanwhile, don’t forget to also check out PlayStation Store’s new “Deal of the Week,” which is one of its better “Deal of the Week” offers in quite some time.

Lastly, if none of these games tickle you fancy, be sure to peep our latest Out This Week that provides a rundown of every salient game that released this week not only on PS4, but PC, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. If you still can’t find anything that tickles your toesies, then you can always just drool over every PS5 game confirmed so far.

Batman: Return to Arkham

Pitch: “Return to Arkham and experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Batman: Return to Arkham includes the comprehensive versions of both games and includes all previously released additional content.”

Price: $5

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Pitch: “Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith in at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city’s surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy. This is Mirror’s Edge for this generation, raising the bar for immersion in action-adventure games.”

Price: $5

PS2 Classics

Fe

Pitch: “Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay. Run, climb and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures. At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest. Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones.”

Price: $4

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Pitch: “Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell. In the slaughter that ensued, the demonic forces defeated the heavenly hosts and laid claim to the Earth.”

Price: $5

