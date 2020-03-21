PUBG Update Fixes a Big Team Deathmatch Problem

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dropped its latest big update this week and introduced a few new features and a fix for a big problem with the game’s Team Deathmatch mode. The 6.3 Update changed how invincibility works in the new Team Deathmatch mode where players were previously able to respawn and be undamageable by enemies which allowed them to dish out attacks without worrying about being damaged themselves. The invincibility now goes away soon after players have entered combat themselves through any offensive actions, so once you pull the trigger or use some equipment, the fight will be back on in PUBG.

The change for the Team Deathmatch mode was included in the game’s patch nots for the 6.3 Update. Under the Quality of Life section, three changes were included for Team Deathmatch, one of which dealt solely with invincibility.

Update #6.3 has arrived on PC live server!

Check out the new Panzerfaust, M249&DBS spawning as ground loot and some rebalances to weapons. ➡️ Full Patchnote : https://t.co/tguGwSDg3M pic.twitter.com/zmXW7LZbd0 — PUBG (@PUBG) March 18, 2020

That change and the other two can be seen below courtesy of the patch notes:

Quality of Life Improvements

[Team Deathmatch] Added Rich Presence to let your Discord and Steam friends know when you’re fragging in TDM

[Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade etc.)

[Team Deathmatch] Hotkey for player reports is disabled for 1 second after death to prevent accidental activation

The whole invincibility setting only mattered in the Team Deathmatch mode since that mode has frequent respawns as one might expect. The respawns were configured so that players hopefully didn’t spawn in contested areas, but no matter where you respawned, you were granted a brief moment of invincibility to keep you on the battlefield for at least a little while. The only problem with that setting is that it didn’t get disabled when people entered combat.

“Be aware that players won’t respawn when the location is considered contested due to enemies in range!” the patch notes said. “In this case, they will be safely respawned closer to their starting zone. All players will spawn invincible for a brief time to help reduce spawn camping.”

This same update also introduced the Panzerfaust, the game’s first rocket launcher. It was available briefly on test servers, but it’s now gone live with the rest of the patch’s contents.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.