PUBG Now Has a Rocket Launcher

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players finally have a rocket launcher to add to their arsenals now that the Panzerfaust has arrived on the game’s test servers. PUBG Corp. said that after numerous teases indicating that the rocket launcher was on the way, it’s finally arrived for testing before going to the live servers. It’s only available on one map right now and is limited to the test servers, but when the Update 6.3 releases, all players will be able to find the new rocket launcher on Karakin to blow apart their enemies and manipulate the environment by breaching walls.

PUBG unveiled the Panzerfaust this week and detailed how players will be able to find one and how they should go about using it. It’s guaranteed to be found in airdrops on the Karakin map, but there’s still a chance of finding one laying around the map as well.

After much teasing, the #Panzerfaust is now available on the test server! Try out the new weapon along side the rebalanced M249, Tommy Gun, and UMP-45! ➡️Full Patchnote : https://t.co/tguGwSUQVk pic.twitter.com/3vHZPvKG9l — PUBG (@PUBG) March 11, 2020

You’d think that it’d be like any typical launcher from another game, but there’s a bit more nuance to it than that. It can explode in midair instead of just impacting on a target, and it can be used to breach walls as well. It’s a one-time use, so don’t expect to be reloading it, and it’s even got a mechanic in place that’ll make players think more about when and where they use it.

Full details on the rocket launcher can be found below:

Panzerfaust

Karakin exclusive

Uncommon world spawn found across the map

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet

One time use Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful! The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon Be careful you don’t have any teammates, or a wall too close behind you. You’ve been warned

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters

PUBG also rebalanced its grenades not long ago, so this launcher isn’t the only explosive players will have to get used to. The Vikendi map is also making a return soon with many new features, though don’t expect to find this launcher there at the moment.

