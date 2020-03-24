Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Make a Spider Island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are constantly finding new ways to make as many Bells as possible to fund their island lifestyles, and one of the most profitable ways to make some money has become the selling of tarantulas. Those spider aren’t always easy to find and can be even tougher to catch, but one player has figured out a way to created what they call “spider island” which will net players a lot of spiders to sell for even more Bells. The method involves some effort on the player’s part to make spider island a reality, but it looks like the payoff is worth it.

Twitter user Zach Soares shared a how-to on creating a spider island on Twitter for those who want to get in on the lucrative spider economy and start earning some Bells. To create a spider island where the tarantulas will spawn, players are going to have to spend some time clearing out whatever island they’re on of its various resources so that they can force the spiders to appear.

You can make ANY island spider island if you do the following:

- chop all trees and remove stumps

- pick all flowers (pick, not uproot)

- remove all rocks

- night time only (past 7 worked for me)

- dump resources on beach

- clear island of all bugs = spiders spawn https://t.co/PqGJTCxAu9 — Zach Soares (@Voxels) March 22, 2020

The method involves removing pretty much anything you come across from the island that might interfere with a spider spawn. This means chopping down all the trees and getting rid of their stumps while also removing all rocks and flowers from the area. You’ll also want to make sure the island is clear of all bugs.

Do all this and you should have a spider island, though some users are reporting a slightly different experience. Perhaps it’s because of which hemisphere players choose and something to do with seasonal spawns, but some players are spawning other things besides spiders once they follow these instructions. It’s still a profitable endeavor, it just might be as worthwhile as selling a ton of spiders for Bells.

PSA for those in the Southern Hemisphere, this doesn’t work (unless I’m somehow failing miserably???). My inventory of bell crickets, crickets and dung beetles send their regards 😭 — Kimberly Sheehan (@KimberlyCVMS) March 23, 2020

So I’m in the northern hemisphere and I followed these directions on an island with a scoutable villager. Instead of tarantulas I seem to have infinite giant water bugs in the river. 2000 bells each so still pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aRSEAaBCX8 — Hannah Ballard (@TateOrtena) March 23, 2020

Spiders are just one way of making tons of money in Animal Crossing, so if those don’t work out, you could always do something else like focus on your collections of bugs and fish. Some players are also skipping through time to get what they want, though not everyone is on board with that idea.

