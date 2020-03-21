Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Loving the Game's Puns

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several new features for players to play around with, but one thing has remained consistent: The puns that people are absolutely loving so far. Catching things like fish and insects in Animal Crossing has returned as one of the most popular pastimes since players can sell whatever they catch to earn Bells and use their catches in different ways, and players are treated to a pun with every catch they make. The puns aren’t just limited to those activities, but catching things yields some of the best jokes players can expect to see in New Horizons.

Of course, if you’ve played an Animal Crossing game before, you were probably already expecting the puns. Those sorts of jokes have been around in the series for a while now and add to the light-hearted humor of the franchise, so seeing more puns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons was always expected. For many people though, this is their first encounter with Animal Crossing puns seeing how this is the first game from the franchise to appear on the Nintendo Switch, and the jokes have instantly bumped the game up to a 10/10 rating.

I'm sad that this is my first Animalcrossing game since all these bad puns are 10/10 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mG7k2Aov67 — Flare Sherbet Natsu (@AnaAkagi) March 21, 2020

Fruit has also been a big deal so far in New Horizons, perhaps an even bigger to-do than the puns. Islands start out with randomized presets determining different variables, one of which is the native fruit that a player’s island will start out with. Players have unsurprisingly been resetting the game a lot to get the fruit they want while others have been pining for the perfect combination of everything they hoped for from their island.

If you want to double up on the puns and fruits and get as much out of Animal Crossing as you can, you can go online to play with others through the game’s multiplayer component. There are a few different ways to join in the multiplayer action depending on if you’re playing online or with players sitting a few feet apart from you, but our multiplayer guide will get you set up quickly whichever way you want to play.

To go ahead and get your daily dosage of New Horizons puns before you hop on for the day, you can check out some of the best reactions to the jokes below.