Gamers Are Loving the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle
Last week, Humble Bundle, Inc. announced a major new bundle to benefit charities associated with COVID-19. For $30, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle offers buyers a plethora of games, books, and digital comics. With people around the world practicing social distancing, there's no better time to get a bunch of material to enjoy at home. Overall, the bundle is valued at more than $1,000. Clearly, people are pretty happy with the value, as the bundle has raised more than $4 million since going live last week. Across social media, gamers in particular have celebrated the games included in the bundle.
That's a good problem to have, right now.
I fear if I buy the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, I may never leave the house again.— Age Patterson (@agepatterson) April 2, 2020
There really is something for everyone in this bundle.
I know this is going to sound extremely strange, but I bought the COVID-19 Humble Bundle (great deal btw and for a great cause) and so far I have spent more time with the @MAGIX Music Maker than anything else.
Right now, for me, making music is therapeutic.— Josh 'Gauntlet' Bury (@ThrownGauntlet) April 2, 2020
It's awesome to see people giving more.
Seriously amazing bundle from @humble
Took me 15 minutes just to activate everything on Steam. $30 minimum, though you can enter whatever you want. I entered $50.
100% of the proceeds go to fight COVID-19.
Seriously amazing list of games. https://t.co/Dcis4R6wwp— Auston Davenport (@Croft3rlp) April 2, 2020
To be fair, most people aren't driving much right now, anyhow.
Check it: for the cost of gas I would normally put in my car, I just nabbed a pile of great games! This is way worth it
100% of this bundle’s proceeds go to support organizations responding to COVID-19. Learn more on the Humble Bundle website! https://t.co/LYXUmu7bWy via @humble— RetroSetJoe (@RetroSetJoe) April 2, 2020
Undertale and Hollow Knight alone are worth that cost.
Just got my Humble Bundle Covid-19 set, and I have to say, for $30, its not bad.— Master of the Platinum Spork, twice removed (@platinum_spork) April 3, 2020
That's a lot of games!
New humble bundle COVID-19 bundle has so many games in it, I actually got locked out of my steam account for trying to redeem that many codes.
Damn.— Manthello 🌹 (@manthello) April 2, 2020
Some people are even buying it before they have a gaming PC to use it with.
I got that Humble Bundle for support for COVID-19. Once I get a better gaming PC I'm gonna have more games to play than I know what to do with— MechaDragon101 (@MechaDragon101) April 5, 2020
Console gamers are feeling a bit left out, though.
@humble I'm loving the way your helping fight covid-19 with your current massive bundle! But I have ask as someone who doesn't play PC games is there anyway you could make a charity bundle for consoles as well?— Adam Schierbeek (@Evilsheeplord) April 2, 2020
Of course, some gamers are struggling with some of the included games.
bought the humble COVID-19 bundle
VVVVVV is hurting my brain
please send help— Rick (@UnitRico) April 3, 2020
