My Hero One's Justice 2 Reveals Hawks as New DLC Fighter

The Pro Hero Hawks is officially coming to My Hero One's Justice 2, the latest fighting video game from Bandai Namco set in the world of the popular My Hero Academia franchise. Hawks marks the game's first fighter DLC, and is easily one of the most popular of the franchise's heroes, so it makes sense that he'd get to be first out of the gate.

"Hawks’ quirk – Fierce Wings – grants him a large pair of formidable feathery wings that allow him to fly," Bandai Namco says of the professional hero. "Hawks can telekinetically control each feather with ease to use them as projectiles and can sense people’s locations through vibrations in the air."

Get ready to soar with the Wing Hero: Hawks coming soon to #MyHeroOnesJustice2! Takedown villains at blazing speed, just don't blink or you'll miss the battle! MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/zw8wq73T3i — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 6, 2020

Have you had a chance to play My Hero One's Justice 2 yet? Are you excited to play as Hawks? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One's Justice 2 on its website:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

Keep scrolling to check out some screenshots of Hawks in action! My Hero's One Justice 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Hawks is set to join the roster this spring, though no explicit release date has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.