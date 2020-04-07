Apex Legends Update Buffs Revenant and Changes 2 Other Legends

Apex Legends’ big Bloodhound’s Trials Takeover event and the game’s long-awaited Duos mode arrives in the game today on April 7th with those features accompanied by some changes for three of the game’s Legends. The characters affected by the Tuesday update are Revenant, Lifeline, and Wraith, the first of which is getting straight-up buffs while the other two are either having new abilities added or existing ones altered to fix exploits. The changes should go live along with the rest of the features included in the update, so expect to see more Revenants and Lifelines after the buffs go through.

Revenant is receiving the bulk of changes in the update after Respawn Entertainment acknowledged players’ concerns that the Legend wasn’t as viable as others in the current meta. The Legend is able to silence other characters to prevent them from using their abilities, can move faster when climbing or crouched, and can respawn himself, his teammates, and enemies with his ultimate, but the Legend still felt underwhelming to many. His changes reflect those concerns by buffing him across the board.

Lifeline also gains a new passive in the update while one of Wraith’s exploits is fixed. Those changes can be found below and should be included in the update releasing on Tuesday.

In this special WFH edition of the Devstream, we discuss updates coming with today's patch, including: 🔸 The new Bloodhound Town Takeover

🔸 Rotating maps and Duos

🔸 Revenant buffs and more Play the Old Ways Event now through April 21!

📄: https://t.co/VvXm9JsxcZ pic.twitter.com/ZgDdavQKiM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 7, 2020

Revenant

Silence Increased duration of status effect from 10s -> 20s Silence now disables Gibraltar’s Gun Shield. Increased the duration of area of effect from 5s -> 10s Silence has 2 charges now

Death Totem Characters are now respawned with 50 health (or whatever health they had when they activated it, if lower) instead of 1

Removed Low Profile

Lifeline

New secondary passive: Lifeline can access secret compartments with more loot on Blue Bins. Blue bins are found randomly replacing ordinary bins. These rare bins will have a secondary compartment that only Lifeline can open. The secondary compartment will always contain some mixture of health items, weapon attachments and knockdown shields.



Wraith

Portals will now disappear after four seconds if both ends are outside the Circle. This change was made to combat players exploiting the Portal to avoid taking damage outside the Ring.

The Duos mode will lead to new favored team compositions by reducing the number of players on a team to two, but the changes to these Legends may also make them more popular across the game’s various modes. Changes to weapons and other parts of the game were also include in the patch notes, so expect to see all those live when the update finishes installing.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.