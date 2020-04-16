Jet Set Radio Fans Argue For Franchise's Return

Jet Set Radio fans think that the series should be resurrected for the remainder of this year. A question posed by @Destructo_Dan on Twitter prompted all the calls for a return. He asked gamers which of a bunch of video game franchises should see a new release. There are some heavy hitters on the list including Ape Escape, F-Zero, Wario Land, Billy Hatcher, Jak and Daxter, EarthBound, NightS, Jet Set Radio, Sly Cooper, Banjo Kazooie, Pac-Man World, Rhythm Heaven, Golden Sun, Advance Wars, Parappa The Rapper, Punch-Out, Conker, Klonoa, and Chibi-Robo.

Now, there is a catch, they could only choose their top five. That’s so much nostalgia on one list, it would be tough for anyone to decide. Well, not for Jet Set Radio fans as they managed to get the game trending on Twitter. It’s been a while since Jet Set Radio Future, and people miss the energy that game brought. If you had to distill the Dreamcast-era’s energy down to one game, you couldn’t go wrong with JSR. Reading all of the replies is a trip and well worth your time. Nothing has been able to scratch that SEGA itch for a while, but there are still games channeling that kind of frantic, vibrant energy. (Check out Crossniq+ if you’re itching for the aesthetic!)

You may resurrect 5 video game franchises for the reminder of this year. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/XjEjXtCE4G — Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) April 15, 2020

People were also quick to toss in nostalgic favorites like Banjo-Kazooie and EarthBound, but there's something about that Dreamcast goodness that really gets the crowd going. The XBox followup, Jet Set Radio Future is also beloved, but fans can't help but wonder what a return to the franchise would look like. Check out the honorable mentions list as well for another wave of nostalgia that will have you remembering the good old days. I mean Blinx and Samba De Amigo? Count me in, as soon as possible if it were o the table:

I know Earthbound is “finished” but it could still use remakes, localizations, & ports. Honorable mentions:

-Blinx

-Chrono Trigger

-Starfy

-Ty the Tasmanian Tiger (It’s getting a Switch port)

-Jet Force Gemini

-Perfect Dark

-Custom Robo

-Samba De Amigo

-Croc — Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) April 15, 2020

Do you think Jet Set Radio should get the nod first? Or would you pick something else? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below: