Ubisoft Game From 2020 Now Completely Free to Download and Keep

A Ubisoft game that launched back in 2020 is now completely free to download and keep for good thanks to a new deal from the publisher. By all accounts, 2020 was a pretty strong year for Ubisoft as a company. The longtime gaming giant released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Trackmania alongside a handful of smaller titles within the year, many of which were well-received. Now, one title that might have been forgotten by many that was also released in 2020 is available to obtain for literally nothing.

As of today, Immortals Fenyx Rising has become entirely free to download and keep in your digital library forever. Released in December 2020, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world adventure game that borrows many ideas and gameplay mechanics from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite being seen as a mere Breath of the Wild clone by some, Fenyx Rising actually garnered quite a bit of praise from critics and players alike, even though it wasn’t a monumental success in terms of sales.

If you’re looking to snag Immortals Fenyx Rising for yourself, this free offer for the game is available on Ubisoft Connect, which is Ubisoft’s own dedicated PC launcher. Typically, Fenyx Rising goes for $40, which means that this offer saves users a good bit of money. The deal itself is set to run until the early morning of December 2nd and is Ubisoft’s way of celebrating five years of Ubisoft Connect. Be sure to grab it prior to this date, as it will return to its typical retail price afterward.

To learn more about Immortals Fenyx Rising and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out an official trailer for the game alongside its description below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Synopsis: “You are the Gods’ last hope. Play as Fenyx on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.

Face off against legendary beasts like Cyclops, Medusa, or Minotaur, and confront them in fast-paced aerial and melee combat, combining your god-given abilities and weapons. The gods of Olympus have blessed you with gifts. Use them to fight mythical monsters, solve ancient puzzles, and explore the vast open world.”