After 13 Years, Konami Has to Bring Back an Underrated Metal Gear Game Into Their Modern Collections

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has a storied history, with both revolutionary games and more obscure titles fans aren’t as aware of. Some of these rarer games from the series have been making a comeback through Metal Gear collections, which package mainline titles with spin-offs for fans to play on modern systems. Konami’s second bundle of this type implies that more could be made, giving perhaps the most unorthodox Metal Gear game to be brought back to the spotlight.

The February 2026 State of Play announced Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, which includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel. Not only does this bundle bring back MGS4 once locked to the PS3 due to build restraints, but it also reintroduces players to two spin-offs that were quite different from the series’ mainline content. When considering other lesser known Metal Gear games that could appear in future collections, one is consistently on fans’ radar.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Celebrates 13 Years Of Hack And Slash Action

Coming up on its 13th anniversary, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is a spin-off that is an incredible departure from the stealth action of the mainline series. This game is beloved by many fans, crafting Devil May Cry adjacent action with Raiden, an important character in MGS4 and other entries in the franchise. The hack-and-slash combat in this game is refined and stylish, with brutal physics that allow you to cut anyone and anything in the areas you explore.

This game’s events are set four years after MGS4, making it a potential candidate for the third volume of Konami’s collections. However, the tone and gameplay of Metal Gear Rising is far different than mainline games, emphasizing pure action throughout its main story and three DLC missions that expand the experience. Rather than a skilled soldier like Solid Snake, Raiden is a half-human, half-cyborg ninja who fights massive mechs and other enhanced enemies rather than sneaking into bases of military groups.

Many fans have clamored for Metal Gear Rising to return in some way, much like how Metal Gear Solid Delta remade the events of Snake Eater. Upon its initial release, this game was impressive for realistic physics, with environments reacting to your actions as every swing of Raiden’s sword destroyed items around you. Excellent graphics for its time still hold up after little over a decade too, making this game a hidden gem to many players who enjoy its unique tone compared to other Metal Gear works.

This Spin-Off Remains A Cult Classic For Fantastic Gameplay & Endless Memes From Its Story

This game’s rise in popularity comes from its engaging action, but also its unintentional comedy spawned from memes across the internet. The over-the-top story of Metal Gear Rising has some moments similar to Die Hard, The Expendables, or other ham-fisted action movies you’d see from the 80’s or 90’s. This bring a lot of charm into the game that is not usually seen in other Metal Gear Solid titles, giving it a sense of spectacle that can be incredibly memorable.

The gameplay of Metal Gear Rising is full of depth, with intricate parry systems, attack combos, and combinations of weapons that give Raiden innumerable options to take down enemies. The bosses of this game are stellar as well, with each having incredible themes in the OST that help craft a killer soundtrack. Deflecting bullets and clashing vibrating swords adds to the epic scale of Metal Gear Rising‘s fights, giving it an edge over generic action titles.

Part of this game’s success comes from the tight nature of its action, developed by Platinum Games. These creators are the same team behind the Bayonetta series, another excellent action franchise known for its bombastic set pieces throughout various levels. Overall, the moment to moment play of Metal Gear Rising is straightforward and fun, with increasingly satisfying combat as you learn to master each of its systems.

Currently, Metal Gear Rising has Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, with many praising its gameplay, spectacle, music, and even addicting replayability through its combat. If Konami wants to consider which of the Metal Gear games to bring back in a future Master Collection, this sometimes forgotten title should be at the top of their list.

