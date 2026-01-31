After 20 Years, Final Fantasy’s Most Hated Game Is Worth Revisiting

Final Fantasy has had a rare and remarkably impressive track record of great quality experiences since its inception. For the most part, if you decide to play any of the mainline or even spin-off entries within the Final Fantasy series, you’re bound to have an incredible time and likely come out all the better for it. Final Fantasy games are as transformative as they are beautifully crafted, genuine masterpieces of the JRPG genre, and a testament to the strength of Japanese video game development.

However, while most Final Fantasy games are almost indisputably good, there are a few that let the series down just a tad. From the infamously bloated (yet now seemingly beloved) Final Fantasy XIII to my all-time favorite, yet understandably divisive, Final Fantasy XV, the series has had some disappointing entries. Yet, none quite rival the hatred directed at Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus, a well-intentioned spin-off designed to clear up some of the story beats begun in FF7. This hatred is ill-placed, in my opinion, and something well worth revisiting now that it is its 20th anniversary.

The Hate For Dirge of Cerberus Should Be Revisited

Dirge of Cerberus was the controversial Final Fantasy game focused on the FF7 character Vincent Valentine. It was a sequel of sorts to Final Fantasy 7 that dared to do something a little different. Like Crisis Core a year later, rather than being a straightforward turn-based JRPG akin to its predecessors, Dirge of Cerberus took a different approach to gameplay. This narrative-heavy experience opted to be a third-person RPG shooter, something not really achieved prior to its existence, and, frankly, not something done particularly well since either.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing of Dirge of Cerberus’ existence, on account of it being buried by a flurry of extremely negative criticism on launch. This was largely thanks to the game’s ridiculously basic AI, convoluted and poorly implemented third-person shooting mechanics, and, according to some (although, importantly, not me), a terrible story. Yet, after the game was revisited for the North American release, Dirge of Cerberus transformed into an entirely different experience, one not bogged down by the weight of its previous mistakes, but rather becoming the very best version of itself.

Yet, many don’t talk of Dirge of Cerberus’ strengths. They fail to mention the extremely interesting and, for lack of a better word, badass portrayal of Valentine, nor the further exploration of characters like Yuffie. People rarely mention the expertly directed cutscenes that piece together a genuinely captivating narrative exploring the evil machinations of Deepground. They don’t bring up the phenomenal soundtrack (including the game’s blisteringly cool main theme, REDEMPTION by GACKT), the stunning PS2 visuals, or the fact that the gunplay, while flawed, is far harder and more enjoyable now.

Dirge of Cerberus’ triumphant successes are often left behind amidst a sea of negativity because of both its faults at launch and its clunky core gameplay mechanics. I understand why people don’t consider Dirge of Cerberus even one of the best Square Enix games out there, just like I understand their inability to get behind Final Fantasy XV, a game with arguably the greatest soundtrack of any JRPG. However, the level of hate levied toward Dirge of Cerberus feels unwarranted, especially as, 20 years later, it is clear Square Enix was daring to do something completely new.

Dirge of Cerberus Dared To Do Something New

I strongly feel that we should always celebrate the games that dare to do something a little different. Dirge of Cerberus very much fits into that category, especially as Square Enix had never attempted anything like it before, either within the Final Fantasy franchise or otherwise. It took a big swing amid a series of failed attempts at continuing the beloved FF7 storyline, dared to push the series in a novel new direction, and delivered something that, while divisive, provided genuine joy to those who could appreciate its finer moments.

Dirge of Cerberus may be a footnote in the entire legacy of Final Fantasy, but it shouldn’t end up like the many forgotten JRPGs we’ve thrown to the wayside. It is unfortunate that it won’t be getting remade as part of the FF7R project, nor is it likely to even get a remaster at this point, considering the level of negativity surrounding it and the costs required to bring it to modern consoles. Frankly, if any game in the FF7 timeline deserves a remake, it is Dirge of Cerberus, if only so director Takayoshi Nakazato could bring to life the intended experience through modern technology.

Alas, as Dirge of Cerberus turns 20, all we can do is look back on it with fondness and kind reflection. Not every game in the Final Fantasy lineage needs to be perfect. Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus was always going to be the black sheep of the family, its brooding protagonist, edgy tone, and wild deviation in gameplay evidence of that long before it even came out. Still, we should always take the opportunity to celebrate developers who dare to do something different, especially within long-running franchises, or else we’ll end up with the same story each and every time. Frankly, I’d take Dirge of Cerberus’ badass Vincent Valentine blowing up helicopters before succumbing to the tedium of repetition.

