ARC Raiders Has a Cheating Epidemic

Arc Raiders has always stood out in the crowded field of shooters for its high-quality dynamic environments and high-stakes gameplay. Every session feels dynamic, and every decision matters. Players are constantly rewarded for strategy and skill, and because of this, it’s a game that demands attention. That commitment is what has made its community so invested, and why the game is still dominating the charts months after release.

Lately, though, the game’s edge has been slowly eroded by a creeping rot. Even veteran players can feel it: matches that once thrilled now feel a bit more hollow and every encounter comes with the nagging suspicion that something isn’t right. The tension, strategy, and high-stakes excitement that made Arc Raiders so gripping are being chipped away, undermined by one of the most destructive forces in gaming: cheaters.

The Growing List of Exploits Plaguing Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders is under siege from a dizzying array of exploits that strike the game from every angle. Automated aimbots lock onto targets through walls, snap to heads with surgical precision, and eliminate recoil entirely. Even skilled players often find themselves eliminated before they can react, turning tense firefights into exercises in frustration rather than skill.

Overlay hacks, wallhacks, and radar tools are making opponents and loot visible through terrain, stripping exploration of all tension. Some players push this further, editing game files to remove shadows entirely, while simultaneously cranking the field of view far beyond normal limits. Without shadows to hide in and with an expanded view of the battlefield, these cheaters can spot movements and positions that should remain hidden, turning every encounter into a lopsided fight.

Macro abuse has become one of the most damaging forms of exploitation. Players are using scripts to automate weapon firing and exploit weapon swap speed glitches, performing maneuvers that would be nearly impossible to execute manually. Weapons fire with inhuman precision, and the ability to switch between guns almost instantly allows cheaters to chain attacks perfectly, overwhelming anyone playing legitimately. This makes firefights feel completely unfair, turning skill-based encounters into exercises in frustration for honest players.

Wall and map exploits compound the chaos. Players phase through walls, skip sections of levels, and occupy areas that were never intended to be accessible. Rooftops, hidden corners, and entire off-limits zones become ambush points, made even more lethal when combined with FoV and macro-enhanced precision. Worst of all, many of these positions are completely lopsided, letting the exploiter shoot through walls while the ambushed player has no chance to fight back. This particular cheating is most often pinpointed on the Stella Montis map, with many players reporting this as an ongoing issue.

Loot and mission exploits amplify the problems further. Glitches allow players to bypass locked doors, barriers, and event triggers, instantly collecting rewards that were meant to be rare and hard-earned. The speed and variety of these exploits, combined with how quickly new ones appear, suggest systemic weaknesses rather than isolated incidents. As one exploit is patched, another surfaces, often even more destructive than the last.

Why Widespread Cheating Threatens Arc Raiders’ Future

Cheating erodes confidence in the game’s very structure. Every death, loss, or failed extraction carries the suspicion that it wasn’t skill that determined the outcome, but an exploit, macro, or devious file edit giving someone an unfair edge. Victories feel hollow, and the satisfaction of earned progress diminishes when others achieve success through illicit means.

The community has noticed. Streamers, long-time players, and high-profile contributors openly voice frustration over how rampant these exploits have become. Frequent disruptions from cheaters affect not just individual sessions, but the emotional payoff of playing. Frankly, it sucks to be killed by a cheater and have your loot taken by one.

If the cheating epidemic continues unchecked, the player base may quietly erode over time. Sessions will shorten, trust will fade, and word of mouth will sour. Arc Raiders has something rare and captivating, but without meaningful anti-cheat measures and swift enforcement, the exploits dominating play could damage its reputation beyond repair. Embark has mentioned efforts to crack down on all the cheating are ongoing, but they need to get a handle on all these problems fast, or they could cause irrepairable damage to the game long term.

