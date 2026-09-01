Atari’s 2026 Slate Looks To The Past To Build A Bombastic Future

Atari has been a fixture in the gaming industry for decades. They were there during the early days of home consoles and were a key factor in the near collapse of the industry in North America before surviving as a publisher and developer. In recent years, the company has taken to using that ingrained history as a cornerstone of their approach to releases, with just as much of an eye on reviving older properties as honoring the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was evident during a preview session held in Los Angeles and attended by ComicBook, where Atari showed off some of their upcoming games. This includes the return of the Roller Coaster Tycoon series, some well-curated retrospective collections, and a return for a fan favorite fighting game from the turn of the century. By looking to the past, Atari has found its path forward going into the rest of 2026 and beyond.

Roller Coaster Tycoon Wonderworks Is A Pitch-Perfect Revival

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks is a throwback in the best of ways, a very modern take on the classic theme park builder that retains childish charm while establishing some very crucial quality-of-life improvements. The game’s aesthetic embraces the childlike wonder that’s always been core to the franchise, with little minis serving as the park visitors who are flooding into the player creations. The player HUD is full of options without being overwhelming, ensuring players have an easy time exploring their options. There’s a lightness to the actual presentation that helps offset the surprisingly deep set of tools players have at their disposal to contend with ride closures, backed-up crowds, and other challenges that come into play.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks is a throwback in the best of ways, a very modern take on the classic theme park builder that retains childish charm while establishing some very crucial quality-of-life improvements. The game’s aesthetic embraces the childlike wonder that’s always been core to the franchise, with little minis serving as the park visitors who are flooding into the player’s creations. The player HUD is full of options without being overwhelming, ensuring players have an easy time exploring their options.

Barbie And Toy Story Are Getting Great Retro Collections

One of Atari’s biggest drives as a publisher is doubling down on the historical legacy of the company. In an era where game preservation can often feel like an underserved aspect of the industry, it’s incredibly heartening to see a company as established as Atari willing to celebrate the past. That’s true to the Barbie and Toy Story collections, which serve as libraries of the older games associated with those properties. Both Barbie Rewind and Toy Story: Retro Roundup! serve as repositories of gaming history, with accurate recreations of the older titles across multiple platforms. This includes multiple iterations of the same game, serving as an ideal showcase for how the technology shifted and grew in those crucial years for the broad spread of the home console as a platform.

As collections of gaming history, both of them are very impressive. Retro Roundup in particular contains plenty of background information and developer interviews, giving it the vibes of a museum piece that celebrates and charts the home console and mobile gaming evolutions that the original Toy Story games were present for. Barbie Rewind does something similar in terms of the collection but adds extra layers of Barbie gameplay, using the player’s progress and exploration of those older games as an excuse to unlock new parts of a digital dreamhouse that players can make into their own. Both of these games are ideal for old-school fans of the properties and a perfect pick for anyone curious about the evolution of the industry.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Is Just As Fun As It Always Was

A remaster instead of a remake, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be a familiar blast for anyone who remembers playing the original when it debuted in 2002. The sprawling cityscapes make for ideal fighting arenas, where players are able to unleash their full might against one another with massive laser beams and flying Godzilla jumpkicks. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds, which was always the appeal of the game. The remaster adds new graphics and introduces new layers, but is still faithful to the original experience, complete with kaiju being bounced around like pinballs and flung into the air by the right attack.

As a fan of the original game, King of the Monsters is a delightful return. Even from modern perspectives, the gameplay is big enough to feel consistent with the Godzilla brand. It’s an ideal fighting game for some of the world’s most fearsome creatures, even for players who aren’t necessarily fighting game experts. It’s also another example of how Atari is looking to the past while charting its future, using established hits to do more than just appeal to nostalgia. Whether it’s through retro collections, remastered titles, or returning franchises, Atari’s line-up is one of the most historically attuned of any publisher’s current output and a very valuable resource for gamers.