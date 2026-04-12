Best Atari Game From Each Console Generation

Back in 1972, a small company in the United States called Atari was formed, and it quickly became one of the most important video game companies in history. As time passed, the company contributed to the Video Game Crash of 1983, but it continued making games and hardware for some time. Nowadays, Atari is owned by Warner Bros. Games, but for much of its history, the name “Atari” meant something to gamers. We reviewed the company’s history to identify the best Atari game for each console generation. For generations where Atari had its own console, only those were considered. The winners were selected based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, the importance each game had on the industry, and how much fun they were to play.

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1st) Pong

Image courtesy of Atari, Inc.

1st Gen: Atari Pong

The first console generation’s winner is a no-brainer, as Pong ruled outright, pushing numerous companies to clone it to death. Atari created Pong in 1972, which was modeled after the Tennis game on the Magnavox Odyssey. It didn’t take long for Pong to become the first commercially successful video game, and Atari worked with Sears to sell home consoles that could play it exclusively. These sold incredibly well, establishing Atari on a solid foundation as the leading video game developer in the United States. Pong wasn’t the first video game, but it was the first to show that games could be profitable, and we have Atari to thank for that.

2nd) Adventure

Image courtesy of Atari, Inc.

2nd Gen: Atari 2600 | Atari 5200

During the 2nd console generation, Atari’s hardware success began and ended on the Atari 2600, as the Atari 5200 was a failure. Over 500 games were released for the system, many of which were developed by Atari. With plenty to choose from, we selected the most impactful: Adventure. The aptly titled game is widely recognized as the first action-adventure and fantasy game, featuring exploration and adventure elements that would become commonplace in those genres. It was highly influential on game developers for years, and it’s one of the first games to feature an Easter egg.

3rd) Alien Brigade

Image courtesy of Atari Corporation

3rd Gen: Atari 7800

There were several great Atari games released on 3rd-generation consoles, but Atari also had its own system, the Atari 7800. While not a successful console, the Atari 7800 featured some great games, including Alien Brigade. The 1990 rail shooter is centered around a soldier who fights off aliens who take over the bodies of his dead comrades. Alien Brigade came around towards the tail end of the Atari 7800’s lifecycle, so Atari marketed it as much as possible, and it was well received. It’s a fun rail shooter similar to Operation Wolf in many ways, but few had the chance to play it due to the system’s low sales.

4th) Primal Rage

Image courtesy of Atari Games

4th Gen: TurboGrafx-16 | Genesis | Neo Geo | Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Atari experienced ups and downs during the 4th console generation, focusing its console initiatives primarily on the Atari Lynx. Since this list is focused on home consoles, the best Atari game of the period was Primal Rage, which was released in arcades before being ported to several 4th-generation consoles, including the Sega Genesis, 32X, and Super Nintendo. Primal Rage is a 2D fighting game set in a post-apocalyptic world where prehistoric monsters fight it out to settle the planet’s fate. The game was a hit, and the Genesis port was probably the best version.

5th) Alien vs Predator

Image courtesy of Atari Corporation

5th Gen: Atari Jaguar

Atari returned to the home console market in the 5th generation with the Atari Jaguar, and while it failed to overtake the competition, the system featured some good games. The best one, developed by Atari, was Alien vs Predator, the best game in the AvP franchise. The game is the system’s killer app, selling remarkably well and earning widespread critical acclaim. Alien vs Predator is a first-person shooter featuring three scenarios involving the Colonial Marines, Xenomorphs, and Yautja. There are several interconnected levels, and the game was a huge hit. Unfortunately, it came on a system few people purchased, but it was nonetheless Atari’s best game from the 5th generation.

6th) Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone

Image courtesy of Atari

6th Gen: GameCube | Dreamcast | PlayStation 2 | Xbox

Following the Jaguar’s failure, Atari stopped making new consoles and focused on software development, though the company was already in serious decline by the 6th generation. It still developed several games for various systems, with the best being Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The Dungeons & Dragons game features a large cast of voice actors and was written by R.A. Salvatore. It’s an excellent storyline with great voice acting, music, graphics, and sound, though the hack-and-slash gameplay is a touch repetitive. Still, Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone is an entertaining game, but it would be the last original title to bear the Atari name.

7th) Batman: Arkham City

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

7th Gen: PlayStation 3 | Wii | Xbox 360

Atari’s financial troubles resulted in the company passing from one buyer to another. It was ultimately acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in July 2009, alongside Midway Games and its other assets. As a result, from the 7th generation on, we’ll be looking at Warner Bros. titles for this list since Atari is now a legacy brand. The publisher’s best game of the 7th generation is Batman: Arkham City, widely regarded as the greatest Batman game ever released. Everything from the story to the graphics, gameplay, and sound is top-tier programming and entertainment, making Batman: Arkham City one of the greatest games ever made.

8th) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

8th Gen: Nintendo Switch | PlayStation 4 | Wii U | Xbox One

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is an original story set within the world of Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The game is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, putting the player into the boots of a Gondorian Ranger who sets out on a quest with Celebrimbor. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was released on every 8th-generation console and was widely praised by critics and players, earning several awards and nominations in 2014. The success of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor resulted in a sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, released in 2017.

9th) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

9th Gen: Nintendo Switch | PlayStation 5 | Xbox Series X|S

The 9th console generation continued the trend of little to no console exclusivity, so most games, including LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, were released on every available system. While Warner Bros. released plenty of games during the 9th generation, this one is a favorite, so it takes the top spot. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is exactly what the title suggests: it’s the entire Skywalker Saga, encompassing all three live-action Star Wars film trilogies. You could play them in any order you want, and like every great LEGO game, it features fun and engaging mechanics, great characters, and an immersive game world that’s a blast to explore.

10th) Hogwarts Legacy

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

10th Gen: Nintendo Switch 2 | PlayStation 6 | Xbox Project Helix

As of writing, there’s no consensus as to when the 10th console generation will begin, or whether it has already begun. That said, some in the industry have pointed to the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 as the launching point for the generation, so going with that, the best game released thus far is Hogwarts Legacy. Granted, it was released during the 9th console generation, but there’s no denying how well it plays on the Switch 2. Still, with more time, the folks at Warner Bros. Games will likely produce more, newer titles that will blow Hogwarts Legacy away, and whenever Sony and Microsoft release their 10th-generation consoles, who knows what will arrive on those systems?

What’s your all-time favorite Atari game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!