Classic Toy Story Games Return With New Releases This Year

An array of classic Toy Story video games are set to be re-released later this year across nearly all platforms. With Toy Story 5 set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks, interest in Pixar’s beloved animated movie series is starting to peak once again. As such, publisher Atari is looking to capitalize on this excitement by bringing back some of the most iconic games tied to Toy Story in a pair of releases this fall.

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Set to launch on October 15th, Atari will be releasing two new games in Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition. Toy Story: Retro Roundup! will include many of the oldest games tied to the series that first appeared on Sega Genesis, PS1, and other old-school platforms. This bundle will contain five Toy Story games in total that include Toy Story, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!, Toy Story 2, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, and Toy Story Racer. In addition, Pixar’s A Bug’s Life video game will be thrown in as a bonus sixth game in the collection.

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As for Toy Story 3: Complete Edition, this happens to be a remaster of the 2010 platformer that released for PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and a variety of other platforms. This remaster will feature improvements to fidelity, performance, and will also include content that was previously exclusive to certain versions of the game.

By all accounts, most of these Toy Story games have been impossible to play on modern hardware. While some titles have been ported to consoles with one-off releases, the majority of these games have been gridlocked to the original platforms on which they launched. As such, for Atari to be bringing them back will allow an entire new generation of Toy Story fans to play them for the first time, while older fans will be able to return to them all the more easily.

Both Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3: Complete Edition will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms upon their launch in October. Each game will be purchasable on its own digitally for $24.99, with a physical version containing both titles also being released for $39.99.

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