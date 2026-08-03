D&D’s Star Wars Crossover Could Clash With Other Great Systems That Adopt The Legendary Universe

One of the big announcements for Dungeons and Dragons at Gen Con 2026 was a collaboration with Star Wars next year, alongside World of Warcraft for ambitious crossovers. As part of the “Universes Beyond” initiative, these partnerships with iconic IPs seek to put out a line of D&D products related to respective properties, reworking the game’s rules to fit in certain settings. However, Star Wars in particular is no stranger to the TTRPG scene, making some players wonder how D&D‘s adaptation will compare to what already exists.

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D&D‘s plan to crossover with other franchises is similar to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast’s existing collaborations in the Magic the Gathering card game. Many of the collections for Magic: The Gathering have received criticisms from fans, arguing that the Secret Lairs have caused the game to slowly lose its identity. Thankfully, D&D is still releasing content exclusive to its unique settings in 2027, including a Dark Sun reboot and a re-imagined adventure set in Greyhawk.

D&D’s Latest 2027 Collaboration Includes Star Wars For Planned Official Content

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The Star Wars content plans for D&D are very sparse right now, especially in comparison to World of Warcraft‘s collab, which is coming to the TTRPG in September 2026. World of Warcraft sees players return to Azeroth through seven dungeon adventures, culminating in a raid-style endgame through the Icecrown Citadel adventure map pack included in the content. At the same time, 30 dungeon boss stat blocks and 50 other monsters themed after familiar foes in World of Warcraft are also included, along with other gameplay changes.

The World of Warcraft collab changes species and classes to better fit the setting, as well as adding specializations from the MMO that work with nine new subclasses for D&D. From what we know right now, Star Wars‘ crossover will likely be the same, adjusting the game’s classic archetypes to better fit the legendary sci-fi world. New spells and magic items are also present in World of Warcraft‘s published books for D&D, indicating that similar gameplay expansions will arrive for Star Wars too.

Players might expect stat blocks for iconic villains, like Darth Vader or General Grievous, or lightsaber magic items combined with force powers reworked as 5th Edition spells. Jedi or Sith may be new subclasses to a “Force User” class, with other roles for Smugglers, Bounty Hunters, or other roles seen throughout the Star Wars universe. There are plenty of exciting possibilities, with this Star Wars collab perhaps taking inspiration from the classic Empire vs. Rebellion era, the Knights of the Old Republic timeline, the Clone Wars, or other periods of the franchise’s popular history.

TTRPG Players Can Already Experience Star Wars In Great Systems Like Edge of Empire

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Much like the World of Warcraft crossover, D&D‘s partnering with Star Wars is expected to adopt the setting into the TTRPG’s latest 5.5e rules that overhauled its 5th Edition back in 2024. However, there are plenty of other systems that have created entire gameplay avenues to fit around Star Wars‘ distinctive universe, with the most known being Star Wars: Edge of Empire. This game is a standalone tabletop game not connected to D&D‘s formula, instead using its own rules for adventures set in the Outer Rim, the fringes of the Star Wars galaxy.

The underworld adventures of this game are simply a basis for players to make their own Star Wars journeys regardless of what era they want to play in. Six different career paths come with multiple specializations, such as the Bounty Hunter’s Martial Artist archetype or the Droid Tech path for the Technician class. Piloting starships and playing as multiple droid and alien species from Star Wars‘ expansive universe gives players a lot to do in Edge of the Empire, even if the core game isn’t designed to let you become a Sith or Jedi like some other games do.

That being said, The Force is still present in Edge of the Empire, with rules tied to acquiring supernatural abilities akin to the series’ iconic characters. The gameplay of this TTRPG is somewhat light on rules, but that doesn’t make the system without depth. For example, players can build a character based on their Brawn, Agility, Intellect, Cunning, Willpower, and Presence, with special abilities selected based on their species. Checks related to these skills drive the game’s combat, leading to exciting moments where lingering Wounds and Strain can impact conflicts.

Star Wars 5e Provides An In-Depth D&D Experience With Current Rules Merged With Star Wars Philosophy

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For those looking for a more traditional Star Wars TTRPG system, Star Wars 5e (aka SW5E) is a series of materials created to fit within D&D‘s existing 5th Edition foundation. This game has more rules than Edge of the Empire, with complex Tech and Force power trees acting similarly to magical spells seen in the fantasy-themed D&D. Yet, creative innovations to the 5e core rules help SW5E stand on its own, even within mechanics that are familiar on the surface. For example, Tech and Force powers don’t share the same pool, rather acting as a resource tied to points players can spend at any time.

The depth of variety in Tech and Force powers are staggering, with the same diversity being applied to the game’s species, classes, and subclass players can build their characters around. Deep space combat mechanics can also create campaigns where players can operate entire Star Destroyers if they wanted, allowing for inventive firefights with rules for every step. Weapons have greater variety than those present in D&D too, with some tools having minds of their own to match Star Wars‘ sci-fi themes.

You could spend countless hours navigating the complexities of SW5E or Edge of the Empire, in many ways that could be more fulfilling than the limitations present in D&D‘s usual 5.5e mechanics. With that being said, it begs the question — why try the crossover when there are already fantastic Star Wars TTRPG systems in place? For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the crossover looks like, and if it measures up to what exists right now.