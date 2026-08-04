Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Update 1.0.6 Released, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

A new update for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has today been released across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms by Ubisoft. Not long after its arrival last month, Ubisoft released an initial update for Black Flag Resynced that resolved a number of issues that players had run into within the remake. While this patch didn’t make any drastic changes to gameplay, Ubisoft promised that more updates were on the horizon that would look to improve the title further. Now, that patch has dropped, although it still doesn’t make any sweeping changes to Black Flag Resynced.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.0.6 for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a pretty extensive one. That being said, there again aren’t any gameplay overhauls that have been made, as Ubisoft is instead focused solely on fixing bugs and other problems that have plagued players. Some of these bugs have been related to gameplay, while others are tied to certain missions of the game’s visuals.

In terms of wholly new changes, the biggest highlight of this patch is that Ubisoft has now added the ability for players to hide the Blowpipe on Edward’s back when it’s equipped. While this might seem like a small tweak, many fans had complained that they didn’t like the Blowpipe being a permanent fixture on Edward’s character model and that it couldn’t be hidden. Now, this small overhaul has been folded into Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, as players will be able to select the “Hide Gear” option when visiting the gear screen.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced update, you can find them attached below.

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General

Increased number of autosaves from 5 to 10 to allow players to load from earlier progressions.

Fixed an issue on PC where Cutscenes could be locked at 30 FPS when Graphics settings were set to ‘custom’ from any ‘Low’ presets.

Added missing tutorial on how to ‘Throw Money’.

Fixed an issue where DLC Pack notifications could appear at the start of a new game.

Fixed an issue where Edward could start sliding right after fast travelling to a synchronized viewpoint while sprinting and jumping down.

Fixed an issue on PC for Mouse & Keyboard where Quest icon could be marked/unmarked when selecting the Quest tab.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive a purchase confirmation messagefor Resource Packs.

Fixed an issue where players could be unable to parkour while holding down RT after remapping RT to sprint.

Fixed minor crashes that could happen during Ground and Naval fights.

Fixed an issue where Edward’s hood could not be toggled during the Leap of Faith.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could be unable to perform leg sweeps on enemies in an ‘attentive’ or ‘suspicious’ state.

Fixed an issue where the Brute Elites were sometimes not charging towards the player.

Fixed an issue that could occur when players tried to hire dancers while on top of a box.

Fixed an issue where “Quick Use Rope Dart” may no longer be usable when interrupted by an enemy attack or after a rope dart hang.

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to assassinate drunk pirates in smoke after entering combat with them.

Fixed an issue where Enemy ships sometimes did no damage when ramming the Jackdaw at certain angles.

Fixed an issue where dead bodies on benches could be looted/carried after loading a save file.

Fixed delayed reaction from guards upon seeing a hanging dead body.

Fixed an issue where Edward wasn’t always turning to look at where he was aiming in a Naval battle.

Fixed an issue where Edward could trigger a takedown while vaulting over the enemy.

Fixed an issue where the Naval Convoy’s leader could go flying after lowering wanted level or sending it to Kenway’s fleet during Boarding.

World

Fixed an issue where players may get stuck when attempting to parkour between a tree and a wall in Kingston.

Fixed an issue where players could ‘Fast Travel’ to an unsynchronized viewpoint in Havana.

Fixed an issue where there was no warning message displayed when trying to fast travel to a captured fort while in a restricted area.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in free fall when climbing behind the chest at Mariguana Island.

Progression & Economy

Fixed an issue where the Kraken wheel cost was listed incorrectly / the Kraken wheel is wheely expensive.

Fixed an issue where ‘The Benjamin’ ship codex unlocked at a later quest.

UI & Menu

Updated font for Simplified Chinese to allow for better readability.

Fixed an issue where players may become soft-locked when switching to the Map tab while visualizing a Codex entry.

Fixed alignment issues when language was set to Arabic.

Fixed an issue where Ally ship icons were displayed

Fixed an issue where the Vision Preset’s enabled black background for objectives remain[SG16.1]ed on during Modern Rifts.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed multiple animation issues.

Fixed minor ragdoll issues.

Fixed multiple camera issues during assassinations.

Fixed lighting issues while underwater.

Fixed visual gaps present in the Fort wall of Nassau.

Fixed Enemies’ blood coming out from hips instead of chin during pistol micro kill.

Fixed visual issues in Tavern Brawl with knocking out enemies near tables and chairs.

Fixed clipping issues with the cape of ‘Hellion Armor’ when there are strong winds.

Localization

Fixed incorrect localization of “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” on all platform packages in Simplified Chinese.

Fixed incorrect localization of the Trophy/Achievement “Ed the Diver” in Simplified Chinese.

Audio

Fixed various missing audio issues.

Fixed missing audio for when a normal guard blocked melee attacks from the player.

Fixed an issue where the Hideout’s watermill audio would be played after entering and exiting the menu despite the Hideout’s Garden not being unlocked.

Balanced certain dialogues in Simplified Chinese to be more audible.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests