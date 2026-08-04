Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Falls to Its Lowest Price at the Perfect Time

A new sale for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 has brought the game to its lowest value ever at the perfect time. As of this past week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theaters and has since become one of the most successful movie releases in history. Naturally, this has skyrocketed interest in Spider-Man as a whole, as many who have watched Brand New Day are looking to spend more time with the character. And if you’re someone who is also in this boat and still hasn’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a new sale has made the game available for a pretty low amount.

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As of this moment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been hit with a substantial discount on the PlayStation Store which has brought its price down to $29.39. This represents a price cut of a little over $40, which is 58% lower than its usual value. As for the length of this sale, it’s set to run until next week in the early morning hours of August 13th, at which point the PS Store’s ongoing Summer Sale will come to a close.

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Historically, this sale price for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 matches the previous lowest amount that the game has gone for. Despite being nearly three years old, the Spider-Man sequel has never fallen below the $29 threshold in a physical or digital capacity. As such, this remains the best discount that has ever been seen for Spider-Man 2.

It’s also worth noting that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now better than ever before thanks to a recent update released by Insomniac Games. Not only did this patch add the new Spider-Man suit seen in Brand New Day, but it also greatly upgraded the game for PS5 Pro platforms. This improvement will allow Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to not only perform better on the higher-end PS5, but it will be able to do so without having to sacrifice its fidelity. As a result, those with a PS5 Pro can now experience Spider-Man 2 at the height of its technical prowess.

Moving forward, Insomniac Games is expected to continue making new games in its Spider-Man series given how successful its past installments have been. The eventual Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is a title that will undoubtedly arrive in the future, but it likely won’t debut until the PS6 rolls around. In the immediate future, however, Insomniac will be continuing its run of Marvel games with Marvel’s Wolverine, which will finally drop on PS5 next month on September 17th. This Wolverine video game isn’t expected to directly cross over with the story or world seen in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, although this could end up changing at some point down the road.