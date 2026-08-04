Marvel Rivals Pulls the Hood Off Its Newest Villain in New Season 9.5 Trailer

After kicking off the next leg of its Path to Doomsday event, Marvel Rivals is gearing up for another major update. The game’s mid-season revamp will go live on August 7th, introducing new Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 content. This includes the highly anticipated arrival of a new villain, Parker Robbins aka The Hood. Today, NetEase confirmed the new character’s class, alongside a more in-depth look at The Hood in action. They also dropped some additional details for what to expect from Season 9.5 when it arrives in just a few days.

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On August 7th, Marvel Rivals will get its major Season 9.5 update. This will introduce our newest Vanguard, The Hood. Today’s Dev Vision preview gave players an in-depth preview of the new character, including his Ultimate animation and abilities. But The Hood isn’t the only new thing headed our way with Marvel Rivals Season 9.5. In addition, we’re getting another new wave of Swimsuit Special skins to round out the summer season. And a fan-favorite mini-game event is headed our way, too.

Marvel Rivals Confirms The Hood’s In-Game Role With New Character Trailer

In today’s Dev Vision post, NetEase offered an in-depth look at the newest character, The Hood. This included confirming that he will be a Vanguard when he arrives in the game on August 7th. We also got a look at some of his in-game animations, including a truly devastating Ultimate ability. Alongside the overall Dev Vision for the update, The Hood has a new official character reveal trailer. You can check out The Hood in action below:

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As you can see, Parker Robbins brings demonic weapons into battle as his arms transform into machine guns. His Ultimate takes that demonic flare a step further with a truly terrifying animation. There’s no doubt that The Hood certainly looks cool, but then, we already knew that from the first sneak peek. As always, it will be interesting to see how the new character fits into the meta when he arrives at the start of Season 9.5.

Swimsuit Special Skins & Krakoan Reels Return to Marvel Rivals This Season

Courtesy of NetEase

Alongside the character reveal trailer, NetEase pulled back the curtain on a few more Season 9.5 details. First, the Swimsuit Special costumes will return with a final wave of new skins to round out the summer season. Summer Skins Wave 2 will arrive in the Marvel Rivals shop on August 13th. This lineup features new looks for Bucky, Magik, Scarlet Witch, Storm, and more.

Another summer celebration comes to Marvel Rivals in the form of Krakoan Reels Volume 2. This brings back the fishing minigame, alongside a new Event Pass that will let players unlock rewards based on their in-game catches. Rewards this round include aquatic-themed skins for Spider-Man, Cloak and Dagger, and Mr. Fantastic. If you enjoy a good fishing mini-game as much as I do, you won’t want to miss the return of Krakoan Reels, which will arrive alongside the Summer Festival Vol. 2 event.

In addition to all the new content, players can expect a file size reduction for Marvel Rivals when the Season 9.5 update arrives. To catch up on all the details for Season 9.5, you can watch the latest Dev Diaries video. The Hood and the first wave of new content will arrive on August 7th, so we don’t have too long to wait.