A Long-Awaited Square Enix RPG Has Finally Arrived on Switch 2 Today

It’s been 16 years since Final Fantasy fans first stepped into its long-running MMORPG. Throughout that time, the game has never been available on Nintendo platforms. But at long last, that has changed. Starting on August 4th, Final Fantasy 14 is finally available on the Nintendo Switch 2. This brings the iconic MMORPG to a Nintendo console for the very first time. It also expands the library of Square Enix RPGs available to Nintendo gamers, which is never a bad thing in my book.

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Though Final Fantasy 14 has been around for 16 years, its current iteration follows a massive rework and relaunch in 2013. Since then, the game has attracted a solid following across platforms, starting on PC and PlayStation, with Xbox added just a few years ago. As of today, the game’s journey to a fully multiplatform ecosystem is complete as it lands on the Nintendo Switch 2. And like every platform, the game will offer a free trial up to level 80, giving players a nice sample before they commit to the MMORPG.

What You Need to Know About Final Fantasy 14 on Nintendo Switch 2

Courtesy of Square Enix

Upon its arrival on the Nintendo Switch 2, Final Fantasy 14 will have four different versions available. At the time I’m writing this, the Online Free Trial doesn’t appear to be live quite yet. It was supposed to release in the Nintendo eShop at 6 AM ET on August 4th, but it looks to be slightly delayed. The other three paid versions are available for purchase.

The Online Starter Edition, which costs $19.99 USD, includes the base Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn game. It also throws in the first three expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, plus a 30-day free play period for the MMORPG.

If you want a little more, you can opt for the Complete Edition. Normally priced at $59.99, this version is 30% off through August 13th. That means you can get Final Fantasy 14 Online: Complete Edition for just $42 USD. This version of the game includes the base game and every expansion up through Dawntrail. That’s a total of five expansions. Like the Standard Edition, you’ll also get 30 days of free play when purchasing the game.

Finally, the truly diehard Final Fantasy 14 enthusiasts can opt for the Collector’s Edition. This includes the base game, every existing expansion, and special bonus items for six of the expansions. These include special mounts, including a Flying Griffin and a chubby Chocobo, plus other cosmetic items and weapons. It costs a whopping $139.99 USD at full price, but is also 30% off through August 13th. That brings it to just $97.99 USD until the discount ends.

Courtesy of Square Enix

In theory, Nintendo Switch 2 owners should be able to download the basic Final Fantasy 14 Online game version for free. This free trial version doesn’t include the expansions, but will let you experience the game at no cost up to level 80. As of now, however, it still shows as unavailable to download. So, if you’re planning to jump in for the free trial, you might need to wait a little bit longer to start your journey. For those willing to buy into the game now that it’s finally on Switch 2, however, you can play Final Fantasy 14 starting right now.

If you want to continue your journey from another platform, you can do so by linking your existing Square Enix account. Once the 30-day free trial period expires, a monthly subscription of $12.99 will be required to continue playing the MMORPG. Nintendo Switch Online, however, is not required.