Pokemon Go Players Have a Brand-New Shiny to Catch Starting Today (Here’s How to Get It)

After a relatively slow week, Pokemon Go is launching into its next big event. And if you enjoy hunting for Shiny Pokemon, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss. Starting on August 4th at 10 AM local time, Pokemon Go is adding a brand-new Shiny Pokemon. Not only that, but the Summer Marathon: Arctic Embers event offers boosted Shiny odds on several Fire- and Ice-type Pokemon. It’s a great chance to fill in gaps in your Shiny dex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Summer Marathon: Arctic Embers event in Pokemon Go will add Shiny Snom to the game for the first time. Along with that, select Pokemon will appear more often in the wild, with boosted Shiny odds for several featured Pokemon. Of course, as the name implies, going the distance is essential for making the most of this event. There will be special Pokemon hatching from 5 KM eggs and a new Timed Research with a special Pikachu on offer. The event begins at 10 AM local time on August 4th and runs until 8 PM local time on August 10th, so you’ve got a few days to make the most of those boosted Shiny odds.

How to Get Shiny Snom in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

Starting with the Summer Marathon event on August 4th, Snom can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This elusive Pokemon is typically only available to hatch from Eggs, so collecting and hatching 5 KM eggs is your best bet for snagging a Shiny Snom.

During the Pokemon Go Summer Marathon event, Snom will also be available as a GO Pass encounter. So, working your way through the event pass will give you additional Snom encounters to help you snag a Shiny.

Once you have Shiny Snom, you can evolve it into Shiny Frosmoth for 400 Snom candies. You will also need to earn 10 Buddy Hearts with it and make sure to evolve it at night. So make it your buddy and get to walking to rack up those Candies.

All Wild Encounters & Boosted Shiny Odds for the Summer Marathon: Arctic Embers Event

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

Fire- and Ice-type Pokemon are the star of the show for this latest Pokemon Go event. That means you’ll see more of these types of Pokemon in the wild from August 4th to August 10th. Here is the full list of featured Pokemon that will appear more often throughout the entire event duration:

Alolan Vulpix

Growlithe

Snorunt

Swinub

Vulpix

In addition, certain Pokemon will appear more often on specific days. Because why not make things more confusing, I guess. Here is the rotating wild spawn pool for the Summer Marathon event:

August 4th, 6th, 8th, and 10th : Ponyta and Snover

: Ponyta and Snover August 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th: Slugma and Vanilla

All of these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Better yet, the odds of encountering a Shiny Ponyta, Slugma, Snover, and Vanillite have been boosted. So on the days those Pokemon spawn, you’ll have a better chance to snag their Shiny forms. These Pokemon will also be featured in Field Research encounters, so you’ll get even more shots at snagging a Shiny if you spin PokeStops and Gym Photo Discs to stock up on research tasks.

Courtesy of Niantic

To encourage players to go the distance during this Marathon-themed event, Egg Hatch Distance will be halved once players hit Tier 2 of the event Go Pass. In addition, the 5 KM egg pool will include the following special featured Pokemon:

Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka

Sizzlepede

Sneasel

Snom

Just in case you needed a few more Shinies to hunt, these Pokemon can all be Shiny in Pokemon Go. In all, it’s a pretty solid event for Shiny hunting, especially if you love hatching Eggs as much as I do. For the full list of event bonuses and details, you can check out the official blog post on the Pokemon Go website.