This Disney Game Was So Addicting 10 Years Ago – What Happened to It?

Mobile gaming has evolved rapidly in the 21st century. In the early days of personal cell phones becoming more commonplace, games like Snake or Solitaire were often the only games that those devices could handle. In the years since, the rapid advancement of phone technology has opened the door for plenty of developers to deliver on some truly wild and inventive experiences.

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It’s also a space where a simple bit of engagement and a fun gameplay loop can turn a basic premise into a forever game. Especially with “endless runners,” the right layer of charm and design can elevate a potential minigame into a deeply engaging pastime. That extends to Disney Crossy Road, a somewhat basic but charming Frogger riff that debuted on April 6, 2016 — and is still one of the most addicting mobile games I’ve ever played.

What Was Disney Crossy Road

A spin-off of the popular mobile game Crossy Road, Disney Crossy Road was a shockingly addictive mobile game that had a surprisingly short lifespan. Playing like an endless expansion of Frogger, Crossy Road was a fun riff on the “endless runner” genre that defined an era of mobile games like Flappy Bird and Temple Run. That game was launched in 2014, and their first formal spin-off was Disney Crossy Road a few years later.

The Disney take on it didn’t do anything unique with the central gameplay loop, but the addition of hundreds of Disney characters, along with 8-bit reimaginings of classic songs and plenty of tweaked maps to reflect the chosen characters, added a lot of personality to the game. Each update introduced new levels and characters, increasing the full scope of the title. While Crossy Road doesn’t necessarily have an ending or anything in the way of a story, the act of unlocking different Disney characters and childhood favorites through progress gave the player something to strive for. Getting to explore more of this pixel-art inspired Disney universe was the reward. Disney Crossy Road took what worked about the original game and made it even more effective.

Why Disney Crossy Road Was So Much Fun

The endless loop and straightforward controls were easy to pick up and play, but those extra little touches made it even easier to keep playing. I remember downloading Disney Crossy Road when it launched out of sheer curiosity. I had played enough of the earlier game to know what I was getting into. I expected it to be a simple pastime for occasional gaming on the go, a nice answer to my old love for Frogger when it was ported to the Game Boy.

However, the different tweaks to the world, the cute little touches to the characters, and the actual drive to unlock everyone — an impulse I always feel when playing a video game that doesn’t give you the whole roster upfront — turned a passing distraction into a surprisingly engrossing game. Despite the glitches (and there were plenty), there was just enough charm to the game to keep me going. For over a year, Disney Crossy Road became one of the games I played the most, regardless of platform. I only stopped when I got a new phone a few years later and suddenly couldn’t access it anymore.

What Happened To Disney Crossy Road

Despite being a fairly popular spin-off of Crossy Road, Disney Crossy Road‘s servers were shut down on March 12, 2020. It was also delisted and pulled from online platforms like the Google Play Store, although it could still work if it was already downloaded. Unlike a lot of other constantly online games, this wasn’t because the game had fallen in popularity. The frequent updates had actually done a good job of keeping players invested and engaged, despite all the glitches. Instead, the game was seemingly shut down because of the cost of keeping it up. While the developers were very tight-lipped about the entire situation, it seems that it was just the cost of keeping the game going that kept it from becoming a true forever game.

The licensing rights for both Crossy Road and all the Disney characters were seemingly expensive, which has been the cause for other tie-in mobile games in the past to be shut down. That’s most likely why, with a final DuckTales-themed update, the game shut down in 2020. It’s a shame, too, because the game was genuinely fun to play. It’s probably for the best that I can’t get my hands on it anymore, as it’s opened up a lot more time for me to focus on different releases. I spent way too many hours trying to guide Simba through the Pride Lands or explore the Haunted Mansion as the caretaker. However, despite the rudimentary nature of the game and my appreciation for more ambitious projects, I’ll always have a soft spot for this long-gone mobile game.