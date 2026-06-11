Sega Game Now Free for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

A Sega game released in 2024 is now free with a majority of PlayStation Plus tiers. More specifically, it is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, while it is not available for those with the PS Plus Essential tier. As an Extra or Premium game, there is a timer on its availability, but we do not know what the expiration date is. Typically, though, games added to PS Plus Extra and Premium are added for 12 months or 24 months. Whatever the case, there will be plenty of time to play the Sega game several times over.

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As of today, June 11, all PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can download Sonic Team and Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic X Shadow Generations, which contains a remaster of Sonic Generations, plus Shadow Generations, which runs parallel to the events of Sonic Generations. For those who don’t know, Sonic Generations was released in 2011.

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82-Rated Sega Game

When Sonic X Shadow Generations released, it earned a Metacritic range of 77 to 82. This is a decent range, but its PlayStation Store rating suggests it should be better. To date, it has over 9,800 user reviews, with a 4.73 out of 5 rating. That’s a 95 on a 100-point scale. Speaking of the PlayStation Store, it costs $50 on there, so this is a very healthy bit of savings for PS Plus subscribers.

As for the game, it follows Shadow who must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face old foes, and unlock new powers to save the world from his number one nemesis, Black Doom. This is only half the offering, though. There is also the remaster of Sonic Generations, which comes with both upgraded visuals and bonus content. In Sonic Generations, classic Sonic and modern Sonic must team up to defeat classic Dr. Eggman and modern Dr. Eggman, who themselves have teamed up to erase their prior defeats and rewrite history. In the process of this, players play both 2D and 3D levels.

While there are technically two games here, Shadow Generations isn’t available as a standalone purchase, and it’s not very long. To this end, Sonic X Shadow Generations is about six hours to mainline, or double this with side content. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 30 hours with the Sega game. Meanwhile, if this addition doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are eight more coming soon.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.