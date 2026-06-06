Move Over Garrus, My New Favorite Companion Is The Octopus Sniper In Exodus

Exodus is already shaping up to be an interesting addition to the gaming landscape. Effectively a modern successor to the Mass Effect series, the ambitious setting and scope are openly weird enough to be charming and unique amidst a sea of sci-fi properties. With plenty of tie-in material already confirmed, it’s clear that Wizards of the Coast believes they have a winner on their hands.

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A gameplay preview shown to members of the press (including ComicBook.com) underscored that, showcasing gameplay that looks like an action-packed take on Mass Effect‘s third-person combat, sense of exploration, and morality-driven character interactions. All in all, it had me excited even before it introduced Salt, the octopus sniper in a robot suit. That final touch is what won me over, as it suggests that Archetype Entertainment understands exactly what could make Exodus feel like more than just a standard sci-fi game.

Exodus Looks Like A Natural Follow-Up To Mass Effect

Published by Wizards of the Coast and developed by Archetype Entertainment — a team that boasts veterans of the Mass Effect series and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Exodus is shaping up to be a pretty solid-looking successor to the former Bioware series. The game focuses on Jun, the child of a former “Traveler” who explored the cosmos in search of a way to save their home world using long-defunct Celestial technology. Fans of Mass Effect will feel right at home in the game, which largely relies on third-person combat, world exploration, and interpersonal interaction.

The combat sequences featured in the preview showcase Jun moving around a large space station alongside their two squadmates, engaging enemies in a third-person shooter style. The action moves at a deliberate clip with the ever-present chance of escalation, especially once the player starts to use the abilities afforded to them by the Celestial tech. Their gauntlet is the key gadget for those upgrades and provides the game with its most unique element compared to Mass Effect combat. Grappling hooks allow the player to traverse the level with ease, repositioning or retreating as necessary.

These gadgets also open up new levels of exploration while visiting alien worlds, with the power to create platforms or grapple with out-of-reach spots, lending themselves well to worldbuilding. As with many of the games made previously by the team behind Exodus, character interaction and morality choices are key to advancing the plot and shaping the player character. The preview shown featured a pretty clear stand-in for the Paragon/Renegade paths, which are shaped by a party of companions that range from experienced soldiers and mech-driving brawlers to talking dogs and mysterious drifters. If you’re a fan of the Mass Effect games and have been eagerly awaiting any updates for the next entry in the series, Exodus looks like it will really scratch that itch.

Salt The Octopus Is Already My Favorite

As a major fan of the Mass Effect series myself, I was curious but trepidatious about Exodus. The pedigree of the development team had me excited for a new cosmic adventure. However, so much of what makes Mass Effect memorable is the way it expands upon the world with fleshed-out supporting characters. It was the party members who made that series unforgettable, whether it was helping Ashley overcome her prejudices, helping Jack confront her trauma, or shooting bottles with Garrus. The latter in particular has cemented itself in my brain as a top-tier moment of gaming interaction with an NPC, a lovely little coda to a friendship that had developed naturally across three games between the alien cop and your Commander Shephard. If Exodus is going to replicate that successful game design, it needs to be just as memorable.

That’s where Salt comes into play. The preview showcased several party members who can join the player on their mission. The willingness to get weird is an exciting development, whether that be the mysterious drifter played by Matthew McConaughey or a big talking dog. They’re not who I want to talk about, though, because the star of the show (at least for me) is Salt. Introduced briefly during the preview, Salt is a blunt mercenary who has been hired to assist Jun and deal with the dangers of the cosmos. The character, even when briefly seen, is set up to be a gruff-around-the-edges teammate whom the game will likely allow you to bond with and help them come out of their shell. They are also an octopus in a robot suit who uses a sniper rifle, which is such an odd choice that I loved it immediately.

It’s weird, goofy, and oddly charming. It’s also exactly the kind of thing I loved most about Mass Effect, with a willingness to get weird with the sci-fi even as the focus on the humanity of the characters remains front and center. Even when they’re talking animals or bizarre aliens, these characters have personalities that make them appealing on deeper levels. If Exodus is going to become the crossover hit that Wizards of the Coast clearly wants it to be, being willing to embrace those oddball touches without losing sight of the underlying gameplay or narrative humanity is key. The preview session for Exodus suggested the team recognizes that characters like Salt are key to the game’s DNA, and I couldn’t be happier about it.