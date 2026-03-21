Mass Effect Fans Can’t Miss This Promising Sci-Fi RPG

With the nebulous state of the Mass Effect series right now, fans of larger sci-fi RPGs don’t have as much to look forward to in 2026. However, the hard work of ex-Bioware developers has culminated in a fresh look at another exciting space opera, with the DNA of Mass Effect clearly present. Tactical gameplay and deep exploration among the stars create an interesting new project, which could be exactly what Mass Effect fans have been waiting for.

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Archetype Entertainment have been brainstorming a new project ever since they were formed with an emphasis on story-driven role-playing games. Their latest endeavor is in association with Wizards of the Coast, known best for their D&D publishing roadmaps over the last decade or two. With two major narrative focused groups combining their efforts, it gives a lot of hope for players who enjoy well-written adventures of all kinds.

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The sci-fi RPG Exodus got a new gameplay trailer recently, with a first look at the game’s combat and exploration taking center stage. The live combat encounter showed off a typical engagement with different enemies, with the game’s protagonist allied with two companions for the challenging fight. Much like Mass Effect, this combat was over-the-shoulder third-person fighting, presented in a very similar way to Commander Shepard’s signature approach to battle.

During the combat, the main character started off beneath cover, with an option to investigate the battlefield a limited number of times. Basic commands for each AI controlled companion were available, as well as a general notion of the player’s own health, abilities, and ammo for their primary weapon. Through a quick ability, the player activated a rainstorm of missiles onto a group of enemies before attacking and eliminating a shielded drone using the help of their allies.

Quick weapon switching, headshot critical hits, and other snappy combat systems were briefly shown off as the firefight intensified. While its conclusion wasn’t shown, the variety of interchanging abilities likely suggests a detailed and customizable approach to dangerous situations. To finish off the first gameplay trailer, the protagonist was shown to explore a Celestial Shrine, a deep space ruins high above the surface of a planet. Hostile terrain was surpassed using a device called the Railclaw, suggesting that tools will be important for navigating various areas.

Mass Effect Inspirations Are Clear Through Exodus’ Development Team

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Confrontations of time 40,000 years into a sci-fi future defines Exodus‘ initial world building, but many of its building blocks are clearly homages to Mass Effect and other titles. The development team behind Exodus is comprised of former creators responsible for incredibly big RPG hits, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and other hits from Bioware, as many are veterans from the storied studio.

The combat alone shares many similarities to Mass Effect, from how players command allies to the use of abilities to create openings within a firefight. Although brief, it’s possible that combat and other systems have the same levels of depth, using the relationships and personalizations between you and your companions to strengthen their prowess in a battle squad. More complex exploration lends to the action-adventure aspect of Exodus as well, showing off the investigation of unique worlds and locations on planets across the galaxy.

Promises Of Larger Sci-Fi Exploration & RPG Mechanics Could Create Something Great

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The limitations of past Mass Effect games could not be an obstacle to Exodus, giving the newer sci-fi title to even surpass what came before. Inclusions of companion RPG systems already seem to be in place, implying that unique relationships with allies already forms a deep part of the game. This personal investment was always an appealing part of Mass Effect, but the unique combat benefits shown in Exodus could take it a step further.

Almost like a sci-fi version of Baldur’s Gate 3, Exodus has the chance to really dig deep into RPG mechanics alongside the exploration and combat shown in its initial gameplay trailer. Having larger worlds with more to explore could compliment deeper customization options, such as classes for the main character and their companions. With the developing team behind this sci-fi RPG basically guaranteeing a strongly written narrative, the existence of good writing could also create a game full of interesting character interactions, side quests, and more.

Although our knowledge of this game is limited to promotional images and this brief gameplay trailer, the art direction and combat design already show great promise. If Exodus has the ambition to match Mass Effect, it could even expand upon what made those games great, almost acting as a refinement to the genre fans have wanted for a long time.

What do you think of Exodus after its first gameplay trailer? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!