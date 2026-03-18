New Exodus Gameplay Revealed (And Mass Effect Fans Will Love It)

While many games have looked to scratch the Mass Effect itch, no game looks as promising as Exodus. Developed by Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by former BioWare developers behind the Mass Effect series, the game is already being seen as a spiritual successor to one of gaming’s most beloved sci-fi franchises. With cinematic storytelling, squad-based gameplay, and player-driven decisions, Exodus is positioning itself as one of the most ambitious sci-fi RPGs. The latest gameplay trailer for Exodus showcases the significant influence of Mass Effect on its DNA, and fans will not want to miss it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer for Exodus was heavily focused on combat, and it looks just as crunchy and satisfying as Commander Shepard’s adventures in Mass Effect. The protagonist Jun uses a special weapon called the Recycler, and it is on full display here. It allows them to swap between different weapons, such as a rifle or shotgun, to take on whatever foe is threatening them. Jun is also aided by companions who fight alongside them, each with their unique abilities, meaning you won’t have to engage alone.

Combat revolves around using cover strategically, both offensively and defensively. Whether this means hiding from a hail of gunfire or repositioning to better line up your shots comes down to the situation and environment. But the third-person over-the-shoulder gunplay feels straight out of Mass Effect and looks better than ever with modern graphics and controls.

The trailer also showcases some of the exploration and puzzles of Exodus, including a grappling hook that allows Jun to reach higher areas. This is one area where Archetype Entertainment can expand beyond what Mass Effect offered through upgraded and more diverse exploration. We don’t know the full extent of how Exodus will handle this, especially with time dilation and how it can affect different areas, but this brief glimpse showed off at least a little of what fans can expect.

Play video

Finally, the new trailer teases more of Exodus’ narrative. While we don’t know the significance of it, we see Jun discover a Sankhara Glyph Shrine. This could be a minor area or perhaps tie into a larger plot point. With the game scheduled for release in 2027, there is still plenty of time for Archetype Entertainment to delve deeper into the game with new trailers and show fans of Mass Effect why they should be excited for Exodus.

As the gaming industry has evolved, we’ve seen more developers take their childhood inspirations and create spiritual successors. Through this, fans can see their favorite games live on with new characters, worlds, and more while still experiencing the core aspects. Exodus is but one example of how a new developer, even one with members from pre-existing studios, can use a beloved series to help shape a new game and deliver an incredible experience to longtime fans and newcomers.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!