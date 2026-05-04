GTA 6 Boss Explains Why the Game Isn’t Releasing on PC Right Away

When Grand Theft Auto 6 launches later this year, it won’t be available on PC. Instead, the long-awaited sequel will only be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is something that developer Rockstar Games has made clear for quite some time. Despite this, PC gaming has started to blow up more than ever in recent years, which makes this omission more curious on Rockstar’s part than it would have been in the past. Now, the boss in charge of GTA 6 at Rockstar’s parent company has looked to explain the reasoning behind the move further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Bloomberg, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick opened up about the choice to not have Grand Theft Auto 6 be available on PC on day one. Zelnick said that historically, Rockstar has chosen to focus on releasing its games for consoles first because it views these players as its “core” audience. If Rockstar can’t adequately serve these fans, then Zelnick said that it doesn’t want to begin looking to bring a product to those on other platforms that it might not be as good as it could be.

“Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core,” Zelnick explained. “Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.”

Play video

Looking to the future, Zelnick didn’t admit or deny whether or not GTA 6 will come to PC. Based on Rockstar’s history, though, a PC port will almost undoubtedly happen. Previous games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were ported to PC multiple years after their initial releases on console. While the same will almost certainly be the case with GTA 6, Rockstar could look to narrow this gap between console and PC releases, especially given the ongoing popularity of PC gaming.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is poised to finally launch near the end of this year on November 19th. Rockstar has recently indicated that it will begin the marketing push for the game at some point this summer, which means that we could be seeing a whole lot more of GTA 6 in action in the months ahead.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!