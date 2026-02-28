Marathon Is About to Drop Into a World Shaped by Arc Raiders’ Overwhelming Success

The extraction shooter genre feels like a pressure chamber where every heartbeat echoes louder than it should, and every mistake lingers longer than it deserves. It is a space where tension becomes oxygen, and if a game cannot make you feel that weight pressing against your ribs, it suffocates under its own ambition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is the sizzling world Arc Raiders has created, and it is the world Marathon is about to drop into. Arc Raiders is not just a successful game that found an audience. It has become the de facto standard by which tension, immersion, and long-term engagement in this genre are measured. Marathon enters that space with promise and polish, yet it also carries a subtle weight on its shoulders because, if you’ve played Arc Raiders, you already know what greatness here feels like. When the landscape is shaped by overwhelming, overbearing success, simply being good is no longer enough.

Arc Raiders’ Enduring Relevance and the Standards It Sets

Courtesy of Embark Studios

Arc Raiders is such an interesting beast to talk about. It achieved something most live service shooters, and not just the extraction ones, struggle to maintain. That is relevance, something that does not fade once the initial excitement settles. The reason has less to do with raw mechanics and more to do with cohesion. Every system feels like it serves a singular vision without jeopardizing the narrative or jerryrigging the gameplay. That vision translates into a world that feels grounded and intentional rather than assembled from familiar parts.

When you drop into a match, you are not just chasing better loot or ticking off objectives. You are stepping into an environment that communicates danger through sound and motion in a way that feels deliberate rather than reactive. The animations carry weight, the gunfire feels consequential, and even the quiet stretches between encounters feel charged because the game understands the emotional rhythm it wants you to sit in. And while you’re sitting there figgiting in your chair, whether it’s out of fear, or panic (often emotions felt while playing Arc Raiders), its post-apocalyptic world continues running along like it’s all machine (literally).

What makes Arc Raiders so dominant is that it never feels unsure of itself. The tone remains consistent even as balance shifts and updates arrive, which builds trust over time instead of eroding it. The recent Hurricane Condition added with the last update feels exactly on point with the tone of the game, and that is a huge benefit to it. That trust is what keeps you coming back long after the novelty fades. You return not only for progression but for the atmosphere that wraps around every extraction attempt and makes survival feel personal.

Because of that, Arc Raiders now defines the benchmark for the genre. Any new contender must answer the same question before it even launches: Does it feel as complete and as purposeful as the game that already rules this space? That expectation is not theoretical. It is immediate, and Marathon will face it the moment you load in.

Marathon’s Chance to Shake Up the Extraction Shooter Scene

After spending extensive time with the Server Slam, it is clear that Marathon is a well-designed experience with real strengths. The gunplay feels responsive in a way that encourages aggressive movement, and the class-driven structure gives each encounter a layer of strategy that can create memorable moments. There is craftsmanship here, and you can feel the effort behind it.

Yet stepping from Arc Raiders into Marathon reveals a gap that is difficult to ignore. The world does not always project the same sense of urgency, and certain animations lack the impact that would elevate firefights from functional to unforgettable. Those differences might seem minor on paper, but within a genre built on tension, they accumulate quickly. When intensity is the currency, even small deficits become noticeable the longer you play.

There is also a lingering sense that Marathon has not fully defined its tone. The aesthetic is distinct, but distinct is not the same as cohesive. At times, the experience feels like it is moving forward without anchoring you to a deeper purpose. I am deliberately not unpacking every design choice that contributes to this feeling, since that conversation deserves its own space. What matters here is perception, because perception shapes your long-term commitment before balance updates ever can.

None of this means Marathon is doomed. In fact, it has the foundation to evolve into something formidable, something different from Arc Raiders, if it sharpens its identity and reinforces the emotional stakes of each run. The challenge is timing. Marathon is about to drop into a world shaped by Arc Raiders’ overwhelming success, which means comparisons are inevitable and patience will be limited. The customer will not care about how fair that is.

The reality is that there is already an extraction shooter that delivers intensity and staying power with confidence. For Marathon to turn heads in that environment, it must do more than function well. It must convince you that it belongs in a space currently ruled by another.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!