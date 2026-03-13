Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Free NES Surprise for Subscribers

Those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription on both Switch and Switch 2 have a new, free surprise involving the NES. Unlike some recent Nintendo Switch Online offers, this new one is not limited to just Switch 2 users, nor is it locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. Anyone with any tier subscription on either Switch console can grab this new freebie, at least as supplies last. If supplies run out, the good news is that items like the one in question are typically restocked over time, but the restock is often limited and random.

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More specifically, via the Nintendo Classic program, those with 1000 Platinum Points to spare can now score a physical Super Mario Bros. 3 desktop metal display featuring art from the iconic NES game. The display features “vibrant artwork” of the game on a metal display, complete with a “sleek” black acrylic base. There is also a My Nintendo logo for some reason. The metal panel is specifically 5 in x 7.125 inches with a thickness of 1 mm. The base, meanwhile, is 5 in x 1.2 in x 0.8 in.

One of the Best NES Games

For those somehow unfamiliar with Super Mario Bros. 3, it was released in 1988 by Nintendo as an NES exclusive, at least in Japan. It didn’t come west until 1990. As you may know, it is often cited as one of the greatest games ever made, and it is notably the third best-selling NES game of all time, having sold more than 17 million units. It is also currently free via Nintendo Switch Online.

Those who decide to redeem this offer should know that the product ships with a protective film to protect it, particularly during shipping. This film can be left on, but it can be taken off using a hair dryer on a gentle setting to loosen the adhesive. After this, it can be safely removed. Nintendo notes the corners can be sharp, though. As alluded to, this is not the first time this has been released, but it is the first restock of 2026. There should be additional restocks later in the year, but there is no guarantee of this. There were a few in 2025, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.