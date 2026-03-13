New Steam Deck Verified Game Is Xbox’s Latest RPG

One of the most notable RPGs that was released in 2025 is now fully playable on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld. While the Steam Deck has a vast catalog of PC games that it can play with ease, newer games don’t always work seamlessly on the platform right away. Fortunately, most developers tend to provide improvements over time, which lead to games becoming more functional on the hardware weeks or months later. Now, this situation has played out once again, this time with a first-party title from Xbox.

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As of this week, developer Obsidian Entertainment has announced that The Outer Worlds 2 has now been officially “Verified” on Steam Deck. This sequel to 2019’s The Outer Worlds launched in October and was one of the more high-profile RPGs to release in the back half of 2025. Although it didn’t work perfectly out of the gate on Steam Deck, Obsidian has pushed out some tweaks that should lead to it working flawlessly on Valve’s handheld. For those who would prefer to play The Outer Worlds 2 on the go, now is the perfect time to do so.

Should You Play This Game on Steam Deck?

If you’ve been curious about The Outer Worlds 2 and may want to play it for yourself on Steam Deck, most players have had a good experience with it. Currently, the game boasts a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam after well over 5,000 reviews, which makes it clear that this is a solid RPG. While some preferred elements of the first entry compared to certain choices made in this sequel, this is by no means a bad game and is very much worth checking out if you’re a fan of the genre.

Sadly, it seems like The Outer Worlds as a franchise won’t be sticking around for the long haul. Earlier this year, Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds 2 had underperformed from a sales standpoint. As such, it was going to move on from the series with no plans to make a third installment. While Obsidian could always come back to The Outer Worlds in the future, for the time being, it sounds like the IP is being shelved. Still, this doesn’t take anything away from The Outer Worlds 2 which remains another solid release from the studio.

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