Soulslike Fans Can’t Miss This Anime Action Game Next Month (& You Can Try It Now)

There is no doubt that soulslikes have become one of the largest and most influential genres in gaming. Since the success of Demon’s Souls and later Dark Souls, countless developers have tried to capture the same blend of challenging combat, rewarding progression, and memorable boss encounters. It is almost to the point where every action RPG is now a soulslike or has soulslike elements. But how developers implement this varies, as some have leaned heavily into punishing difficulty, while others have adapted the storytelling style. The result is a genre that is continually evolving, and I may have just played my new favorite game in it.

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Echoes of Aincrad is set to release on July 10 and give fans a new look into the world of Sword Art Online. However, Bandai Namco has given players an early look via a demo that simulates a beta experience in the in-game world. After spending time with the demo, it is clear that this is not simply another anime tie-in game. It is a surprisingly ambitious action RPG with plenty to offer both anime fans and soulslike enthusiasts. My brief time exploring Aincrad has me beyond excited for this Echoes of Aincrad, and those who have always wanted to jump into the soulslike genre will find it to be an excellent entry game.

Echoes of Aincrad Combines Hack & Slash and Soulslike

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One of the most interesting aspects of Echoes of Aincrad is how it combines two popular styles of action combat. When I first booted up the demo, I expected flashy attacks, quick movement, and combo-driven combat. And while this is true, it goes beyond that. Players familiar with this type of game will feel at home with Echoes of Aincrad, but Bandai Namco has tweaked the feel of this action-heavy RPG and its hack-and-slash combat. What makes this Sword Art Online game feel different is the soulslike elements.

The soulslike influence becomes apparent once players engage tougher enemies and bosses. Dodging, timing, positioning, and resource management play an important role during encounters. Reckless button mashing often leads to defeat, especially against stronger opponents. While the combat is more forgiving than what players might encounter in a FromSoftware title, it still encourages careful play and attention to enemy attack patterns. The first boss I faced in the demo was a massive change compared to the regular enemies I encountered, and I lost in my overconfidence.

The boss fights are absolutely the highlight of this design philosophy, but some common enemies can test your skills as well. Several encounters in the demo feature bosses with multiple phases that introduce new attacks and mechanics as the battle progresses. This creates tension and forces players to adapt throughout the fight, especially when you cut off an arm, and the creature keeps fighting. It is a design approach that has become a staple of modern soulslikes, and it works well within the Sword Art Online framework. I cannot wait to see how the rest of the game compares when it launches.

Sword Art Online Makes This Genre More Accessible

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One reason soulslike games continue to attract new players is their sense of accomplishment and the feeling they give after countless attempts to beat a challenging boss. At the same time, their reputation for difficulty can discourage many gamers from giving them a chance. Echoes of Aincrad is an interesting middle ground. It incorporates several ideas that soulslike fans appreciate without demanding the same level of mastery required by games such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring. I have never been particularly good at the genre, but I was picking things up quickly in Echoes of Aincrad.

The game’s AI-controlled allies are a major factor in making the experience more approachable. Throughout the adventure, players fight alongside companions they recruit. These allies provide assistance during combat, helping manage enemy groups and contributing damage during major encounters. Their presence reduces some of the frustration that can come from tackling difficult battles entirely alone. You can even do partner attacks with these companions, either through special skills or parry attacks.

Beyond gameplay benefits, the companions also strengthen the narrative experience. One of the strengths of the Sword Art Online franchise has always been its cast of characters, and Echoes of Aincrad appears committed to highlighting those relationships. Conversations, story interactions, and party dynamics help expand the world while giving players additional reasons to invest in the journey. This combination of accessibility and storytelling may help introduce new audiences to mechanics typically associated with more demanding action RPGs.

Death Game Mode Brings the Ultimate Challenge

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While Echoes of Aincrad aims to be more approachable than many soulslikes, it still offers an option for players seeking a serious test of skill. The game’s Death Game Mode embraces one of the central concepts from the original Sword Art Online story. In the anime and light novels, death inside the virtual world carries permanent consequences, as if you die in real life. This mode attempts to recreate that tension through gameplay rather than sending someone from Bandai Namco to your house to put you out of your misery.

Death Game Mode features a single life that dramatically raises the stakes of every encounter. Mistakes that might be minor inconveniences in the standard game suddenly become major setbacks and force you to restart the entire game. Players must approach battles carefully, manage resources effectively, and remain focused throughout their adventure. Even routine encounters can become stressful when every decision carries the possibility of having your save file deleted.

This mode could become one of the game’s biggest attractions for hardcore action RPG fans. The standard experience already includes challenging enemies, multi-phase bosses, and strategic combat systems. Adding permanent failure conditions creates a level of tension that few anime games bring. It is an ambitious feature that aligns perfectly with the franchise’s premise while offering experienced players a unique challenge. For soulslike fans searching for their next challenge, Echoes of Aincrad may end up being one of the most surprising releases of the summer.

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