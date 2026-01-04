We Have Lots of Great Star Wars Games Coming – But What About Eclipse?

Star Wars fans have always had plenty of options in the gaming space, with some of the earliest video game adaptations of the blockbuster franchise landing in the immediate aftermath of George Lucas’ film becoming a global smash. Throughout the years, there have been over a hundred unique Star Wars games, with plenty more set to land in the coming years. However, that doesn’t mean every announced title has seen the light of day.

High-profile cancelled titles like Star Wars 1313, Star Wars: Battlefront III, and Star Wars: Project Ragtag didn’t escape development due to a number of issues behind-the-scenes. That makes it especially worrisome when major games go years without announcements, as fans can fear that anticipated titles will follow suit. While gamers have plenty to look forward to from Star Wars in the coming years, there’s one notable Star Wars game that hasn’t gotten any updates in a while.

Star Wars Fans Have Plenty To Be Excited For In The World Of Gaming

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years across a number of different genres. 2026 will see the release of Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which puts players behind the controls of various vehicles. Removed from the racing genre is the turn-based strategy game Star Wars Zero Company. There’s also the confirmation of the upcoming Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, which looks to continue the legacy of the classic BioWare RPGs set in the ancient past of the franchise. That’s on top of the rumored remake of the original Knights of the Old Republic and the third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series from Respawn, set to close out the adventures of Cal Kestis sometime in the next few years.

There are also other long-standing games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Star Wars: The Old Republic, which have maintained loyal player bases for years. From the trailers, precedents of the prior games, and the potential for new gameplay approaches to the franchise, there are a lot of upcoming games set to bring some big new advancements for a galaxy far, far away. However, none of those announcements includes a Star Wars game that was teased a few years ago, which has remained a big question mark for gamers.

What Happened To Star Wars: Eclipse?

Announced at the Game Awards in 2021, Star Wars: Eclipse was a very cool-looking addition to the franchise. Developed by Quantic Dream and published by Lucasfilm Games, Eclipse was introduced with a cinematic trailer that showcased a vivid new take on the series. Set during the High Republic Era (aka between 500 and 1000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga), Eclipse is set to focus on an ensemble of new characters as their growing conflict threatens to disrupt the tense peace that exists beyond the Outer Rim.

With branching story paths and player choices determining the overall narrative arc of the game, the unique time period in the continuity means there are plenty of places for the series to go, and the strong visual elements teased by the cinematic trailer got fans excited — although some controversy has remained regarding the involvement of Quantic Dream, who have been called out for their intense work requirements and the statements of some leading figures on the team. However, there has never been a formal release date set for the game, outside of some broad descriptions like “a few years from now.”

The only announcements that players have received regarding the game in recent years have been the confirmation of continued development in 2023 and then again in 2025, suggesting the title is still very much in development. However, amid the other Star Wars games announcements, the lack of updates for Star Wars: Eclipse only stands out more. Other developers haven’t been confirmed to be involved in the project, while other High Republic material has referenced the game as being in development — with little else teased about the eventual direction of the series. For fans still stinging from the thwarted development of games like 1313, this lack of updates can feel especially worrisome.

Eclipse offered a lot of interesting potential for the franchise, especially by bringing back older concepts like the Trade Federation and exploring wide-ranging locations like the Outer Rim. There’s a lot of potential for the game to build out the larger scope of the franchise in ways that haven’t been approached by other titles. For the time being, it at least seems like Eclipse is still on the way and can keep fans guessing about the eventual shape of the story and approach to gameplay. However, the lack of announcements is all the more frustrating amid the slew of other Star Wars games set to land in the next few years. Hopefully, that all changes sooner rather than later, and fans get a fresh glimpse at what’s behind the enigmatic imagery of Star Wars: Eclipse‘s trailer.