Bungie’s Reputation Is Hurting Marathon

Bungie used to be a name that could sell a shooter on namesake alone. Today, that same namesake may be one of the biggest obstacles standing in Marathon’s way. Reputation can be one of the most powerful forces in the games industry. For better or worse, the way players feel about a developer often shapes how they approach a new release long before they ever load into the game. A studio with strong goodwill can benefit from player patience and excitement, while one dealing with controversy may find that every new project is judged through a far harsher lens.

That dynamic is currently affecting Marathon to the extreme. Despite being a relatively solid game with strong gunplay and polished mechanics, on top of an interesting premise, the game has struggled to escape the weight of Bungie’s reputation. Years of player frustration surrounding live service decisions have created such deep skepticism that now follows the studio’s newest release, whether the game itself deserves that reaction or not.

Why Bungie’s Reputation Is Affecting Marathon’s Reception

For years, Bungie carried one of the strongest reputations in the gaming industry, being the creator of the critically acclaimed Halo franchise. The studio was known for delivering polished games with satisfying gunplay and multiplayer experiences that felt carefully crafted. When Bungie released something new, like what happened with both Destiny and Destiny 2, players often approached it with a level of trust that the gameplay would at least deliver, even if other elements needed time to develop. That trust built a loyal community that was willing to stick with the studio through changes and long development cycles.

Over time, however, that goodwill has eroded. Many players have grown frustrated with the broader direction of live service gaming, and Bungie has often been part of that conversation. Seasonal fatigue and a growing skepticism toward live service models have all contributed to a shift in how players view the studio. For a portion of the community, Bungie’s reputation has gone from being a symbol of quality to something that invites real caution and criticism. To be clear, it takes a lot of wrongdoing to get such a reputation, but Bungie has rightly earned the mark.

Sadly, that perception followed Marathon the moment it launched. Instead of being judged purely on its own merits, the game entered a conversation that was already filled with skepticism toward the developer behind it. For some, that means approaching Marathon with hesitation before even experiencing its gameplay, which can shape the overall reception in ways that have little to do with the quality of the game itself. There is no shortage of Destiny 2 players vying for Marathon’s downfall purely because Bungie has neglected the live service so severely. In a competitive genre where first impressions matter greatly, that type of baggage can be difficult for any new release to overcome.

How Player Expectations Are Shaping the Conversation Around Marathon

Expectations play a major role in how new games are received, and Marathon launched with a complicated set of them. Bungie’s legacy as a developer of major multiplayer shooters means that every new project carries enormous anticipation. Some players expected Marathon to immediately dominate the extraction shooter genre, while others assumed it would repeat many of the frustrations they associate with modern live service games. That wide gap in expectations created an environment where the game was almost guaranteed to be judged harshly by at least part of the audience.

Those competing expectations have shaped much of the discussion surrounding the game. Players who spend time with Marathon often discover a shooter with responsive, competent mechanics that capture the tense risk and reward structure the extraction genre thrives on. The core gameplay still reflects the strengths Bungie has long been known for, particularly when it comes to the feel of its weapons and combat systems. In many ways, the game proves that Bungie’s ability to design satisfying shooters has not disappeared.

Despite those strengths, the broader conversation often drifts away from the game itself and back toward Bungie’s history. Discussions about the studio’s past decisions frequently overshadow conversations about Marathon’s mechanics and gameplay strategies. When the developer’s reputation becomes the center of the narrative, it can make it difficult for a new game to define its own identity, even when the gameplay foundation is strong enough to stand on its own. For Marathon, that means fighting two battles at once: one within the competitive extraction shooter space, and another against the perception that Bungie’s best days are behind it. And again, the sad thing is, Bungie created this perception, and is now reaping what they sow.

