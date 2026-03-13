Dungeons & Dragons’ Season of Magic Has a Chance to Finally Complete 10 Years of Storytelling

Summer and Fall 2026 is labeled as the “Season of Magic” for Dungeons and Dragons, featuring new gameplay and adventure expansions for the TTRPG’s new 5.5 Edition rules. Following a “Season of Horror” that brings back the fan-favorite setting of Ravenloft, this magically themed part of D&D‘s roadmap promises a wealth of content for players to enjoy. Alongside additions to mechanics, like new 5.5e subclasses, a never-before-seen adventure is the biggest highlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The adventure expansion for the “Season of Magic” is a book called Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, which arrives for all D&D players around September 2026. The seasonal format D&D is adopting this year begins with another book, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, which has a planned release of June 2026. Alongside D&D Reference Cards with the magical Season, events, and several other pieces of partnered content, a third “Season of Champions” with few details announced currently is set to take place after the “Season of Magic” has ended.

The Red Wizards Of Thay Civil War May Take Place In The Season Of Magic Adventure Book

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

The cover of Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall prominently displays a Red Wizard of Thay, a necromancer from the land of Thay that have long been villains deeply tied to the lore of D&D. The Red Wizards are a group of powerful mages who dominate their society, using cunning magic to seize power. The strongest Red Wizards are typically ones who adopt the form of an undead lich, one of which can be seen clearly on the book’s cover using powerful magic to make quick work of would-be challengers.

Ever since the release of the 5th Edition Tyranny of Dragons adventure campaign in 2014, the Red Wizards have been in a bit of a crisis. Accounts from non-player characters in that game and other adventures have mentioned that the Red Wizards have faced a great schism, with its undead necromancers in a civil war of sorts with the other spellcasters who once made up their ruling council. A massive battle between living and dead Red Wizards seems to be drawing near, with adventuring players caught in the magical crossfire.

Other artwork revealed for the Season of Magic book doesn’t show much, but a few images seem to promise plenty of content heavily tied to the wonders of spellcasting. Players might discover the secrets behind forbidden arcana, learn to wield magical artifacts, or assist powerful mages who wish to defeat the evil Red Wizards of Thay once and for all. Although smaller details about Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall haven’t been shown, such as what levels the adventure is designed for, more information is sure to come as the release date gets closer.

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall Hints At Known Characters Fighting Classic Villains

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

The gameplay expansion content for the Season of Magic also features a character that hardcore fans might recognize — Alustriel Silverhand. This powerful mage has been living in Sigil, the mystical city that lies in between multiple realms, also known as the “City of Doors.” This connective plane to the wider multiverse of D&D locations is ripe with magic, fitting the themes of the Season easily. It’s possible that players in the Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall adventure may need to ask Alustriel for help in defeating the Red Wizards whose war plagues the Material Plane.

The main art for Deadfall also hints at the ruler of the undead Red Wizards of Thay making an appearance once again. Szass Tam is arguably the strongest lich among the Red Wizards, with his villainy reaching enough infamy for him to be included in the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves live action movie. There couldn’t be a better final boss for a campaign featuring Red Wizards, with Szass’ plans likely being the catalyst for the game’s larger events.

Clues From Earlier 5th Edition Adventures Have A Chance To Be Paid Off In A Fresh Story

Earlier campaigns from 5th Edition besides Tyranny of Dragons hold even more clues that may hint at what will appear in Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall. For example, one piece of promotional art shows living Red Wizards of Thay fighting a massive minotaur beast with an Omega symbol on its head. This could imply that the Red Wizards acting against Szass Tam are attempting to call upon even darker forces to overcome the lich’s potent necromancy.

Minotaurs are creatures usually in service to the Demon Prince Baphomet, a patron of evil and chaotic beasts everywhere. The sheer might of a demonic warrior like Baphomet could be the perfect counter to a spellcasting mage, but summoning demons hardly works out well for the summoner. Baphomet’s designs can clearly be seen in Out of the Abyss, a 2015 adventure that saw the Prince of Beasts cause a demonic invasion of the Underdark along with other powerful entities, such as the Demogorgon.

No matter who appears in this new adventure, the completion of stories from longer than a decade ago could be very exciting for long-time players of 5th Edition content. As Dungeons and Dragons finds its footing in 2026, the Season of Magic may be what fans should be anticipating the most.

What do you think about the Season of Magic in D&D‘s 2026 roadmap? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!