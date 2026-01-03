Star Wars Has TWO Games Releasing In 2026 (And One Is From Jedi Survivor’s Studio)

The Star Wars franchise never really sleeps on any front. Even in years where the galaxy feels quiet in the gaming sphere, something is always rumbling beneath the surface. A new project here, a genre experiment there, or a studio quietly cooking up something fierce behind closed doors. That constant humdrum is part of why being a Star Wars fan rocks, even with some of those projects never really pan out. There is always another corner of the galaxy waiting to be explored, and with such open space, there’s plenty of direction for that.

What makes 2026 especially exciting is that it is not just another “one big Star Wars game” year. Surprisingly, it is shaping up to be a two-game year, and the contrast between those games is where things get really interesting. On one side, you have Star Wars: Zero Company, a tactical-focused project tied to the same studio lineage that gave us Jedi Survivor. On the other hand, you have Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a high-speed racer that looks like it is tapping into Star Wars nostalgia in a very loud, very intentional way. Two games, two wildly different vibes, one franchise that somehow keeps finding new ways to surprise us.

Star Wars: Zero Company Feels Like the Next Evolution of Modern Star Wars Games

Courtesy of Bit Reactor

Star Wars: Zero Company immediately stands out because of where it is coming from. Any time a project is connected to Respawn Entertainment, the studio DNA behind Jedi Survivor, expectations shoot through the roof, and honestly, that is earned. That series proved that Star Wars can still deliver big-budget single-player experiences that feel cinematic, mechanically engaging, and deeply rooted in the universe without leaning entirely on nostalgia.

Zero Company looks poised to take that momentum and push it in a new direction. Rather than another pure action adventure, this one leans into tactics, squad dynamics, and a more deliberate style of gameplay more akin to something like XCOM. That alone makes it exciting, because Star Wars has always been about ragtag groups of military soldiers or undercover agents, looking to accomplish something way bigger than themselves. A strategy game built around that concept feels like a natural fit rather than a genre detour.

Courtesy of Bit Reactor

What really sells Zero Company as a headline-worthy release is how it represents confidence in Star Wars as a gaming brand. Lucasfilm Games is clearly comfortable letting different studios explore different gameplay philosophies, even when expectations are high. Instead of chasing another lightsaber-focused action hit, Zero Company seems designed to expand what “a Star Wars game” can mean in 2026. That kind of creative trust is something fans have been asking for, and seeing it tied to a proven studio pedigree makes it even more enticing.

There is also something refreshing about Zero Company feeling like a slower burner. Most Star Wars games have been about action, but Zero Company is clearly focusing heavily on the tactical side of the spectrum. Tactical games live and die on decision-making, following consequences, and replayability, all things Star Wars lore supports incredibly well already. If done right, this could be the kind of game that fans talk about for years, not because it was flashy, but because it respected the universe and let players, well, play inside it in a different way.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Brings Speed and Podracing Energy Back to the Galaxy

Courtesy of Fuse Games

Then there is Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which feels like it exists on the opposite end of the spectrum in the best possible way. Where Zero Company is methodical and strategic, Galactic Racer appears to fit the more traditional Star Wars game mold, with its loud and fast gameplay. Racing games have always had a weirdly strong place in Star Wars history, and this one seems ready to lean heavily into that legacy with newfound confidence.

The big talking point here is the vibe. Everything about Galactic Racer screams motion and spectacle, and yes, the Star Wars Episode 1: Racer influence is impossible to ignore. For a lot of fans, podracing is one of those concepts that never fully got its due outside of nostalgia. It’s a part of Star Wars that has not been explored for a long time, so seeing it seemingly return, even in an evolved or expanded form, taps directly into a part of Star Wars that feels pure. Like a return to something we’ve all been happy about before, but we all want some more.

Courtesy of Fuse Games

What makes this release especially interesting is the timing. Racing games thrive when they feel distinct, and tying Galactic Racer to Star Wars gives it an immediate identity boost. The galaxy is full of iconic locations, ships, and species that naturally lend themselves to high-speed competition. That makes this feel less like a novelty spinoff and more like a genre that Star Wars should have been revisiting more often.

Galactic Racer also balances out the 2026 lineup in a smart way. Not every Star Wars fan wants deep tactics or long-form campaigns all the time. Sometimes you just want to jump in, go fast, and feel like you are part of the galaxy in a more arcade-driven way. Having a racer alongside a more serious tactical game makes 2026 feel intentionally curated rather than accidental, and that is a great sign for the future of the franchise.

