3 Games That Take Forever to Beat

It used to be that you fed a quarter into a machine, played for a few minutes, and went on your way. Thankfully, video games have evolved since then, and while most offer extended ways to play, some are incredibly long. These are often sandbox or open-world games like Minecraft, which can take hundreds of hours to defeat the Ender Dragon. We took a look at games that take the longest to beat, and not just if you’re a completionist. Each of these games is filled with content that will take a long time to finish, and they’re presented in order from shortest to longest.

1) Kenshi

Image courtesy of Lo-Fi Games

Kenshi is an interesting real-time strategy/action RPG because it was created by a single person over 12 years. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where the player can roam about and customize every aspect of themselves as they make their way through it. It’s a fun game with a ton of depth, and its open-world will keep you busy for hours. According to HowLongToBeat, the main story takes 81.5 hours to complete, while the main story and additional content run around 137 hours. For completionists, be prepared to spend 273 hours to cover everything that Kenshi has to offer.

2) Satisfactory

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Publishing

Satisfactory is a factory simulation game that throws the player onto an alien world with little to no resources and tools. Using the planet’s natural resources, the player must construct factories that become increasingly more complex as the game progresses. Everything scales with complexity as you play longer, since more resources and refined materials are needed to progress. The average game length for a regular playthrough is around 106 hours. With all of the additional content, that number jumps to 145 hours, while completionists can expect to spend 226 hours finishing Satisfactory.

3) Elite: Dangerous

Image courtesy of Frontier Developments

Elite: Dangerous is a space trading, exploration, and combat simulator that presents a 1:1 scale open-world that represents the Milky Way galaxy, so it’s pretty massive. The procedurally generated galaxy consists of around 400 billion stars, so there’s plenty to see and do as you travel from one world to the next, where each one is also procedurally generated with all manner of flora, fauna, alien, and human settlements. The game is humongous in scale, and it takes around 113 hours to beat, but add all the side content, and you’re up to 254 hours of gameplay. If you’re a completionist, it’s going to take an average of 677 hours — that’s over 28 days.

