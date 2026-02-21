Thief May Finally Have A Spiritual Successor In 2027

Stealth action games have been in a bit of a drought recently, with very few titles sacrificing action for strategic movement in the shadows like the Thief series. Dishonored, Splinter Cell, and Hitman all craft unique stealth environments, but almost none of these games can be considered a “successor” to Thief‘s detailed approach. However, with Sony’s February 2026 State of Play, Thief may finally have a game that matches its signature approach to the stealth game formula.

One of the reasons why Thief is so revered is how it treats lighting, sound, and every action a player takes as a factor in stealth gameplay. The line of sight of enemy AI is determined by their field of vision, which is impacted by audio and light triggers throughout the game. While not as present in the 2014 Thief remake, other games like Alien Isolation use this approach to create incredibly immersive experiences for players to get lost within.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops Features Stealth Action Gameplay Launching In 2027 For PS5

Courtesy of Acquire Corp.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops was revealed to be an upcoming 2027 game that features top-down stealth action as players embody ninjas infiltrating through the shadows into various locations. Using a perspective similar to the Diablo series, this game seems to lean heavily on stealth mechanics, with characters using dynamic field of views to light up sections of areas they explore. Similarly, guards and enemies seem to also project light from their own vision, indicating shifting line of sights that players will have to avoid.

Slow, deliberate actions dominate many moments of this game’s trailer, with split-second decisions defining each action players make. Multiple Shinobi characters can be selected before missions, with every selectable ninja having their own Ninjutsu skills to navigate around dense environments. For example, some ninjas have grappling hooks to reach high places, others use flash grenades to distract foes, and others have the ability to smash through walls to open up new paths.

Different objectives define explorations into populated enemy strongholds, as monstrous creatures hunt your character in Yakoh Shinobi Ops as you try to escape after completing missions. Making it out alive requires cunning, mastery over your skills, and strategic methods of remaining unseen as you trigger “Hunter” pursuers at various points. The promise of this exciting stealth action title seems to promote careful planning that tests your adaptability and risk management.

Thief’s DNA Can Be Seen In The Stealth Mechanics Of Shinobi Ops At Almost Every Step

Courtesy of Square Enix

Aspects of the original Thief games are present in Yakoh Shinobi Ops, with the gameplay holding many of the same philosophies that increase either game’s reliance on stealth over action. For starters, Yakoh Shinobi Ops‘ combat is almost entirely optional, much like Thief‘s, mainly due to how powerful enemies can be. In Thief, fighting a single guard can spell an easy death, with their armor and weapons making short work of the light tools you carry to stay equipped and prepared.

The Pursuers and Hunters in Yakoh Shinobi Ops are the perfect example of this, acting as enemies you can’t physically beat. Lighting and sound seem to play key parts in staying hidden from these foes, taking Thief‘s approach to how enemy AI actively tracks your movements. While it remains to be seen if your actions change how enemies in strongholds act during missions, like in Thief, the idea of deception over brute force makes stealth feel more impactful.

Multiplayer Elements Might Add Cooperation To A Genre Seen Very Rarely Today

Courtesy of Shueisha Games

A defining aspect of Yakoh Shinobi Ops that helps it stand out from Thief is how it incorporates multiplayer to its mission structure. Four different characters can embark on a stronghold infiltration together, using their combined skills to pursue objectives. Although at least one shinobi needs to make it back alive, others can make sacrifices for each other to ensure that others make it out unscathed. According to the game’s Steam page, it takes “careful teamwork” to reach destinations together without getting spotted.

The stakes of each mission are raised with multiple characters trying to move around in the shadows, especially since each shinobi character can do unique actions to influence enemy actions or group exploration. From the trailer alone, the game shows off even basic “help” mechanics, such as lending a hand to an ally to get over a big wall, or one ninja throwing a smokescreen to clear the path for another shinobi.

The co-op multiplayer of this game seems to be crucial at every step, whether it’s one player distracting an enemy or another giving an ally the means to avoid a trap. When combined with the natural stealth required to get where you need, Yakoh Shinobi Ops draws a lot of comparisons to Thief in the best ways, making for an exciting project for 2027.

