Stealth Steam Game Is Available for Free, but for a Limited Time

Fans of stealth-based action are in for a treat on Steam, but you’ll need to act fast. There’s a new 24-hour sale on a game that embraces the old-school version of stealth gameplay, meaning you’ll be tested to stay in the shadows as you work your way through the world, taking out enemies with high-powered weapons. The game in question is called Intravenous. It’s a 2021 release from the team at Explosive Squat Games and it’s available for the low price of “free” until July 16th at noon CT.

Intravenous is a top-down stealth action game, but the developer calls it “a love letter to early Splinter Cell games” despite the difference in perspective. Players coming in expecting something simple will be sorely disappointed. At every turn, the developers say that the “teeth-grinding action” is going to test players’ ability to stay hidden from the game’s reactive AI. Your enemies notice everything you do and will change their patterns to match your decisions. Explosive Squat Games says, “Any misstep you make will result in your opponents responding appropriately.”

“Enter the world of Intravenous as Steve Robbins – a man set out for revenge after losing his brother to low-life junkies. Delve deep into the criminal world under the guise of darkness or go armed to the teeth, guns-blazing, and padded with armor,” the overview for Intravenous says. “Steve Robbins lost the single most important person in his life – his brother. With aid from a mysterious person claiming to have suffered a similar fate, he decides it’s time to take matters into his own hands after the police turn up empty-handed. Nothing is as clear cut as it seems to be.”

It’s also worth noting that this sale is happening largely because Intravenous 2 is launching next month. The sequel appears to be a continuation of the original story and will star two protagonists. You’ll also be able to customize your skills and modify your weapons, giving you even greater control over how you take on each encounter. Intravenous 2 is set to launch on August 15th.

Remember, this deal for Intravenous is only good for 24 hours. If you want to grab the game for free, you’ll need to add it to your Steam cart before noon CT on July 16th or you’ll miss the deal forever.